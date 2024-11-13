Maharashtra Elections 2024: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress, Reiterates 'Batenge To Kattenge' Stand At Mira Road Rally For Maha-Yuti Candidates

UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a rally in Mira Road, slamming Congress and reaffirming his “Batenge to Kattenge” stance ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: Terming their past policies as anti-National, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its allies on Wednesday evening.

Yogi was addressing a public rally at the at the Central Park ground near S. K. Stone junction in Mira Road as a part of the poll campaign for the Maha-Yuti (MY) candidates including- Narendra Mehta (BJP), Pratap Sarnaik (Shiv Sena-Shinde Camp) and Uttamchand "Kumar" Ailani (BJ) who are contesting from the Mira Bhayandar (145), Ovala-Majiwada and Ulhasnagar (141) assembly segments respectively, ahead of the elections scheduled to be held on 20, November.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a rally in Mira Road, slamming Congress and reaffirming his “Batenge to Kattenge” stance ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections | File Photo

“Unlike the erstwhile Congress government which desperately failed to counter terrorism in their more than 65-year-old regime, our government led by-prime minister-Narendra Modi not only thwarted infiltration attempts by Pakistan, but also kept the country secured by eliminating terrorism and naxalism. We abrogated article 370 in Kashmir, and now the Congress wants to reinstate it, but as our prime minister has already said neither the present leadership nor their future generations would be able to revoke it. 80 crore people of the country have been given free food grains for the last four-and-a-half years. We have fulfilled a 500- year dream by building a grand temple of Shri Ram in Ayodhya in just two years after coming to power.”

UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a rally in Mira Road, slamming Congress and reaffirming his “Batenge to Kattenge” stance ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections | File Photo

charged Yogi who reiterated the Batenge to Katenge (if divided, we perish) and “Ek Hai to Safe Hai” (if we are united, we are safe) war cry coined by him as he appealed voters to bring the Maha-Yuti alliance back to power with a thumping majority on the sacred soil of Maharashtra while highlighting various public oriented schemes launched by the state and central governments aimed at genuine development with a focus on improving the lives of the common man.

Accusing the Congress of causing a huge damage to the country by playing divisive politics aimed at garnering votes, Yogi further said that the welfare and upliftment of poor people, women and youth has never been on the agenda of the Congress which has always misused power for personal gains.