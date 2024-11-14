Maharashtra Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Holds 3 Public Rallies In Kalyan, Ambernath; Pledges ₹2000 Crore Development Fund

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | X/ @mieknathshinde

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a public rally in Kalyan, Ambernath, and Kalyan Gramin for their respective candidates - incumbent MLA Vishwanath Bhoir, incumbent MLA Balaji Kinikar, and Rajesh More. Shinde said that he is grateful to rebels Varun Patil and Narendra Pawar from BJP, who filed nominations as independents after being refused by their party, and both withdrew their candidatures.

Shinde said that In the MVA government, only 21 crores funds were given for Kalyan development, but in our Mahayuti government, over Rs 2000 crore funds were allocated for Kalyan development. The reason for leaving the MVA is that MVA was trying to put the state into potholes. The MVA government had pushed Maharashtra into the third position instead of number 1.

"After coming into government, within six months, the Mahayuti government put Maharashtra as number 1 for GDP and business investments. Mahayuti came into the government, and we started all those projects which were stopped by MVA," says Shinde.

Shinde attacked Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), separated from MVA, and took large funds for Kalyan, Ambernath, and Dombivli's development. In the previous government, temples and festivals had been closed. Our government is the only for development and social Welfare.

In Mahayuti government, we have decided to increase the amount of Ladki Bahin Yojana from Rs 1500 to Rs 2100, recruit 25000 female police officers, waive off farmer debt, provide Roti, Kapada, and Makan, increase senior citizen pension from Rs 1500 to Rs 2100, and stabilize essential commodities' prices for five years. We will create 25 lakh job opportunities. We have decided to give Rs 15,000 per month to Anganwadi sevika and Asha worker. Shinde said that our government brought development to the city.