Sakoli, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Direct Fight Between Congress State President Nana Patole And BJP’s Avinash Anandrao Brahmankar

FPJ

Sakoli, one of the key constituencies in Maharashtra, is set to witness a direct fight between Congress state president Nana Patole and BJP’s Avinash Anandrao Brahmankar on November 20, the day of polling in the state.

The Sakoli Assembly constituency falls under the Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency. This constituency, like many others in Maharashtra, is contested by major political parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP - Ajit Pawar faction), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), Congress, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Notably, Sakoli is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs).

2019 & 2014 elections results

In the previous 2019 elections, Congress candidate Nana Patole secured a victory over BJP’s Dr. Parinay Ramesh Fuke with a margin of 6,240 votes.

Patole won 95,208 votes, or 2.75% ahead of Fuke, who received 88,968 votes. VBA candidate Sevakbhau Nirdhan Waghaye was a distant third, winning 34,436 votes and capturing a 15.06% share of the votes.

Five years earlier, in 2014, BJP’s Rajesh Lahanu Kashiwar won the seat with a total of 80,902 votes, securing a 36.95% vote share, while Congress candidate Sevakbhau Nirdhan Waghaye followed with 55,413 votes and a 25.31% share.

Sakoli Assembly constituency overview

The Sakoli Assembly constituency has a rich electoral history. Congress and BJP have traditionally been strong contenders, with Congress maintaining a lead in earlier years. For instance, in 1962, the constituency elected Balkrishna Samrit from Congress, and in later years saw Congress dominance with representatives like Madhukar Bedarkar and Jayant Katakwar in the 1970s and 1980s. However, the BJP gained momentum in the 1990s, with Hemkrishna Kapgate winning back-to-back terms in 1990 and 1995.

Demographics

In terms of voter demographics, Sakoli had 226,671 registered voters in the 2019 election, with a near-equal split of 114,744 male voters and 111,927 female voters. This marked an increase from 217,906 voters in 2014, comprising 111,294 male voters and 106,612 female voters. Voter participation in Sakoli has been robust, with a turnout of 71.74% in 2019, slightly lower than the 73.93% turnout in 2014.

Congress vs BJP

As the 2024 elections approach, Sakoli is set to witness another political battle, with polling scheduled for November 20. The primary candidates include BJP’s Avinash Anandrao Brahmankar and Congress's Nana Patole, the sitting MLA. The results will be declared on November 23.

With its complex electoral past and strong voter engagement, the Sakoli Assembly constituency continues to be a focal point in Maharashtra's legislative elections, representing both the legacy and evolving dynamics of regional politics.