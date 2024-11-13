Worli, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Aaditya Thackeray Looks To Defend Turf Against Milind Deora

Maharashtra Assemble Election 2024: Will Aaditya Thackeray retail Worli seat? Or Milind Deora bag it? | FPJ

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde) alongwith Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP), and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT). Worli Assembly constituency is one of the key constituencies everyone has their eyes on. Worli assembly constituency falls in Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency.

Worli constituency is one of the 288 seats from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly up for grabs. The constituency, designated by number 182, falls in Mumbai City District. Worli, the general category constituency, is currently represented in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by Aaditya Thackeray from Shiv Sena (UBT).

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly 2019 elections, Aaditya Thackeray defeated Nationalist Congress Party's Suresh Mane by 67427 votes. Thackeray got 89248 votes while Mane got 21821 votes.

Before Aaditya Thackeray, the constituency was represented in Maharashtra assembly by Sunil Shinde (Shiv Sena).

Worli Legislative Assembly Constituency:

As per 2011 census, there are 271,277 voters in Worli constituency.

Worli is broadly considered to be a bastion of Shiv Sena with a large Maharashtrian population but in past, other parties like the NCP have been able to snatch the seat.

The constituency is in focus this time due to clash between various factions of Shiv Sena and NCP. It is likely that fight for Worli would become a prestige issue for both, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shiv Sena (Shinde) factions.

Issues In Worli Assembly Constituency:

Two of the prominent issues in Worli are demands of the fisherfolk with respect to the coastal road and redevelopment of the BDD chawls.

Current situation In Maharashtra Assembly:

Currently, that is in the run up to assembly elections 2024, the ruling disposition in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 24.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.