Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP's Ameet Satam Confident Of Winning 3rd Term From Andheri West; Discusses Development, Politics, And Mahayuti’s Future

BJP MLA and candidate from Andheri (west) Ameet Satam | File Photo

Mumbai: With the Maharashtra assembly elections round the corner, the poll campaign of all candidates is reaching the crescendo. Amid intensified election campaigns, The Free Press Journal spoke to BJP MLA and candidate from Andheri (west) Ameet Satam (48), who received the ‘Outstanding Parliamentarian Award’ of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu for 2020-21. Excerpts from an interview:

Q: The BJP has fielded you from Andheri assembly constituency for the third consecutive time. What difference do you find this time from the last two terms?

A: I have received overwhelming public support in the last two terms. I have implemented several projects in my constituency, including developing 60 gardens, building over 100 toilets in slum areas, beautification and protection of Juhu and Versova beaches among others. Biometric survey of slums on airport authority land is completed and Slum Rehabilitation projects have been fast tracked. Apart from these works, most importantly I am 24/7 and 365 days available to the public. I am confident of winning the third term with a higher margin.

Q: Do you think the Modi wave that was present in the last two elections has now subsided?

A: Political situations change as time passes. But PM Modi’s image remains positive as in the last 10 years. He has worked towards making India a ‘Vishwaguru’. Thus, to give more power to PM Modi, the people of Maharashtra will vote in favour of Mahayuti.

Q: During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the MVA won four out of six seats in Mumbai. Hasn’t the support for Mahayuti decreased?

A: During the Lok Sabha elections, the MVA had spread fake narratives like BJP will change constitution and there were attempts to disturb public harmony. But, lies can make you win only once. The people of Maharashtra have realised the fake narratives and will take revenge now by voting for the Mahayuti.

Q: But Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said that it is BJP-led Mahayuti’s agenda in the election campaign to polarise society and disturb communal harmony. Please comment.

A: It is the Congress which broke communal harmony and ignited fights among caste and communities. Instead of development, it created rifts between castes and communities, and used them for votes. In reality, it is the Congress which is communal.

Q: Considering the fact that the state's debt has now reached Rs 7.11 lakh crores, do you think it is wise to implement schemes like Ladki Bahin? How will the funds be managed?

A: The state's economy is very strong. In the last two years of Mahayuti government, the state has received high foreign direct investment. Several industries have come to Maharashtra. Thus, the state's income will increase. Maharashtra has the capacity to implement the welfare schemes and also infrastructure projects.

Q: Both the MVA and Mahayuti have released their election manifestos making promises in abundance. What do you think of the MVA’s manifesto?

A: It's manifesto is a fake one. They forget their promises and lack credibility. For instance, in 2004, the opposition promised to give free electricity and later squashed it calling it ‘a printing mistake’. On the other hand, Mahayuti’s manifesto is realistic. We have announced schemes which will take our already implemented works ahead.

Q: There are reports that CM Eknath Shinde’s and Dy CM Ajit Pawar’s pictures on BJP’s campaign banners are ‘downsized’. Has the rift within the Mahayuti widened?

A: This is another attempt to spread a fake narrative. There are no tensions within Mahayuti and all leaders are working together with full respect. In fact, there are major tensions in MVA. The Congress has strategically planned to downsize Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). The Congress has done politics to hurt Sena UBT and ensure the party gets less seats. This will be evident from the results of Maharashtra assembly elections.