Andheri West Constituency: BJP’s Ameet Satam Faces Political, Civic Challenges In Bid For Third Term

Andheri West Assembly constituency (No. 165) is in the Mumbai Suburban district and forms part of the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ameet Satam, 48, has received the ticket for the third time from this constituency. He has represented this seat for the last two terms.

With approximately 2.85 lakh voters, the constituency covers areas such as Juhu, Vile Parle West, DN Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Daulat Nagar, Juhu Koliwada, parts of Santacruz West, parts of Char Bungalow, and parts of Amboli. The constituency includes a mix of affluent, upper-middle-class, and poorer populations, comprising Hindus, Muslims, Christians, and Parsis communities. The constituency is known for being cosmopolitan.

The current Andheri West constituency was created in 2008 after the delimitation of the Vile Parle constituency. It includes portions of the former Vile Parle and Amboli constituencies. Congress won the seat in 2009, but in 2014, it shifted to the BJP, which has held it for the last two terms.

In the 2019 election, Satam secured 65,615 votes, defeating Congress candidate Ashok Jadhav by a margin of 18,962 votes. Jadhav received 46,653 votes. Additionally, 3,103 voters opted for the NOTA (None of the Above) option.

Satam is aiming for a hat-trick in the upcoming election. He has been actively involved in social and cultural activities and served as Personal Assistant (PA) to the late Gopinath Munde from 2004-2006. He later took on various responsibilities within the BJP. Between 2012 and 2017, he was elected as a municipal councillor for BMC and then to the state legislative assembly from 2014 to 2019. He was re-elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in October 2019. He holds a Master of Management studies degree. MLA Satam was recognised with the "Outstanding Parliamentarian Award" of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, presented by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu in 2020-21.

According to a Praja Foundation report assessing elected representatives’ performance, Satam ranked 6th overall, with a clean criminal record and top marks for attendance. In terms of raising questions and their quality, he ranked 8th.

One of the major issues in Andheri West, similar to the Vile Parle constituency, is AAI (Airports Authority of India) height restriction, which restricts high-rise constructions. Other concerns include traffic and parking problems. Authorities are discussing a road project beneath the Pawan Hans airport, but it has yet to begin. Encroachment and delays in Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects are common issues in almost all constituencies in Mumbai, including this one. The Gokhale bridge project, crucial for Andheri, has faced significant delays, causing traffic congestion. Residents also report that work on the metro ahead of DN Nagar is progressing slowly. However, the coastal road, connected to Juhu, is seen as beneficial for local residents.

A resident of Gulmohar Societies commented, "Our MLA is accessible, and we have met him to discuss our problems. Parking is a major issue, with private buses and auto-rickshaws parked double near Gulmohar societies area. The area is always encroached upon by hawkers and vendors. Despite several complaints, the authorities have not taken action. Bus drivers bathe and eat nearby, creating unsanitary and unsafe conditions. Due to redevelopment, we are facing pollution and noise problems, and we have faced three months of contaminated water problems. Illegal drug selling is also an issue in this area."

Dhaval Shah, Director of the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Organisation, stated, "Our MLA is accessible and responds when contacted, but he needs to solve the pending issues. Thousands of people are waiting for redevelopment which is stuck, which must be addressed. In his constituency, the AAI high-frequency transmitter height restriction, traffic, waterlogging during the rainy season, and pending SRA projects are significant problems. If the MLA pushes for the Pawan Hans airport under-road project, it will greatly ease traffic."

In political circles, there is a discussion that it may not be a smooth race for Satam, especially if the MVA candidate is from Congress. Satam could face trouble if the seat goes to Congress, with the names of former Congress MLA Ashok Jadhav and former corporator Mohsin Haider being considered. In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, BJP's electorate decreased in this constituency.Meanwhile, it has not been officially declared whether Congress or Shiv Sena will contest the seat. Haider, a four-time corporator of Congress, stated, "In the last ten years, no significant work has been done in our constituency. The current MLA has taken credit for BMC work, claiming it as his own. He is running a PR campaign, but in reality, more than 10 years of SRA projects are pending, the Gokhale Bridge work is delayed, and people are suffering. 11 lakh square feet of land, which was reserved for a playground and hospital in the middle of the constituency, was recently declared for Project Affected Persons (PAP) by the BMC with the involvement of the MLA. If 60,000 people are relocated here, it will burden the civic infrastructure." He further added, "I am willing to contest against the BJP, and people in our constituency are leaning towards the Maha Vikas Aghadi."However, discussions within political circles indicate that former Congress MLA Ashok Jadhav has not been in touch with the public for nearly a decade after losing his seat. Jadhav believes he will receive the Congress ticket, stating, "When I file my nomination, I will present the problems and our manifesto."

Sunil Jain Khabiya from Shiv Sena (UBT) has expressed his strong interest in contesting from the constituency, emphasising his commitment and track record over the last five years. "I have been working tirelessly on a large scale for the betterment of the assembly, especially during the challenging COVID-19 period when we were actively on the ground, supporting the people," he said. Sunil Jain Khabiya believes that his hard work and dedication have positioned him as a strong contender to win the seat. He further added, "If the MVA grants me the opportunity to contest, I am confident that we can secure a victory with a large margin, based on the work we have done."

KEY CONCERNS

Restrictions on high-rise constructions

Pending SRA projects

Traffic congestion

Significant delay in Gokhale Bridge construction

Pawan Hans Airport underpass project

Encroachment issues