FPJ MLA Audit XI: MLA Ram Kadam Seeks Fourth Term In Ghatkopar West Amid Mixed Local Opinions

Ram Kadam | PTI

Ghatkopar West (seat no 169), a key legislative constituency in Mumbai suburban district, has been under the leadership of MLA Ram Kadam since 2009. Initially elected from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Kadam switched his allegiance to the BJP, securing consecutive victories in 2014 and 2019.

Although he has found a place in the BJP's first list of poll nominees, which has re-fielded from Ghatkopar West for fourth time, the locals have crafted a mixed opinion for Kadam. They feel that though big-ticket projects have taken shape, core issues like water scarcity, infrastructure decay and slum redevelopment are stuck in limbo.

According to the latest Praja Foundation report, which ranks Mumbai’s MLAs based on performance, Kadam’s ranking has slipped notably since last year. In 2023, he was ranked 16th, but his position dropped to 30th spot in 2024. This decline is attributed to his reduced attendance in the legislative assembly as well as a marked drop in the number and quality of questions raised on behalf of his constituency. His score dropped from 52.94% in 2023 to a dismal 33.07% in 2024.

While Kadam maintains a clean criminal record, his engagement with key issues affecting Ghatkopar West has been called into question. Many residents feel that though he has worked on large-scale projects, he has failed to address everyday problems like water shortages, slum redevelopment and rising crime rates.

The high-cost infrastructure plans for Ghatkopar have drawn criticism from some locals. Resident Vasant Salunke said, “These big projects sound impressive, but how much are they really benefiting us?” The new bridge hasn’t solved the traffic problem and the roads remain in terrible condition, he pointed out, adding that people continue to grapple with basic issues like water shortages and poor sanitation in slum areas.

Despite Kadam’s claims of improvement, Ghatkopar West continues to struggle with long-standing challenges, particularly in areas like Bhatwadi and Vikhroli Park Side, where the majority of residents live in slums. Water scarcity remains a critical issue in these parts. “Even today, we have to fight for water. It’s a daily struggle, especially in the slums,” said one resident. Toilets in these areas are also in dire condition, added another.

While Kadam has initiated the 52-lakh litres water tank project, the residents argued that these efforts have fallen short. Many feel that the local administration has failed to address the real problem – old, deteriorating water pipelines that urgently need replacement. “MLA talks about the new water tank, but the real issue is the pipeline infrastructure. Until that’s fixed, we’ll continue to face these problems,” said a local.

The locals said that another major issue is the slow pace of slum redevelopment. Kadam has promised significant redevelopment in slum pockets like Bhatwadi, but these projects remain largely on paper. “Slum redevelopment has been in the pipeline for years, but nothing substantial has been done. We’re still living in the same cramped, deteriorating conditions,” said a frustrated resident. The lack of progress in this area has been a sore point for many, who feel that their issues are being overlooked in favor of large-scale and high-profile projects.

Kadam is known for organising cultural activities, especially Dahi Handi and Navratri, in the area. However, residents question the relevance of such initiatives in the face of more pressing concerns. “It’s great that he’s organising festivals, but how does that help us with our day-to-day problems,” asked a resident. Alongside the infrastructural challenges, crime has also become a growing concern, with many residents complaining about the rise of illegal hawkers and theft. Ashish Gupta, who travels to Ghatkopar for office, said, “Illegal hawkers have taken over the streets, making it difficult to move around. It is unsafe for riding bikes at night in some internal parts.”

In his defence, Kadam said, “Since I became the MLA, there have been tremendous changes. We are revamping Rajawadi Hospital with state-of-the-art technology at an estimated cost of Rs460 crore.” The legislator also touted several road infrastructure projects aimed at easing the notorious traffic congestion in Ghatkopar West. “We are building a new bridge on Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, while another 4.2-km bridge is being constructed at a cost of Rs700 crore. This will improve connectivity between Pant Nagar and Golibar Road,” he said.

As Kadam’s term nears its end, Ghatkopar West remains divided in its assessment of his performance. While he has brought some development projects to the constituency, many of the pressing local issues that affect residents daily remain unresolved.