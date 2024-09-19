Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: JP Nadda Unveils BJP Manifesto Promising ₹2.1K Monthly Grant For Women, Scooties For Girl Students, 2 Lakh Jobs (VIDEO)

JP Nadda releases BJP manifesto for Haryana Assembly Elections 2024, promises major welfare schemes | X

Chandigarh: The BJP manifesto for the upcoming October 5 Haryana assembly polls released by party national president J P Nadda in Delhi on Thursday, promised free medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh with an addition Rs 5 lakh for those above 70 years, monthly Rs 2,100 stipend to women, scooties to girl students, besides several other welfare measures.

Some of the total 20 promises made by the saffron party in its "sankalp patra’’ (manifesto) included 2 lakh government jobs, LPG cylinder for Rs 500, free diagnosis in both government and private hospitals and guaranteed government jobs for Agniveers hailing from Haryana.

आज वीरता, त्याग व समर्पण की पुण्यभूमि हरियाणा के विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भारतीय जनता पार्टी के संकल्प-पत्र का विमोचन किया।



हमारा यह संकल्प-पत्र किसानों के सर्वविद कल्याण, युवाओं के रोजगार, महिलाओं के सशक्तिकरण, अधोसंरचना निर्माण आदि सभी क्षेत्रों में प्रदेश के तेज विकास और जन-जन… pic.twitter.com/bdr9Jm91qd — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 19, 2024

Some of the other key promises made in the party manifesto included 10 industrial cities on the line of industrial model township at Kharkhoda, scholarship for Haryana students belonging to SC and OBCs in any government medical or engineering college in the country, MSP for 24 crops, 5 lakh houses in urban and rural areas, nurseries for Olympic games in all districts, construction of railway corridors and introduction of new Vande Bharat trains.

The BJP also promised stipend opportunities for 5 lakh youth of the state, guarantee for up to Rs 25 lakh for entrepreneurs belonging to OBC, increase in monthly pensions and an international-level Aravali Jungle Safari Park in Southern Haryana.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadda hit out at Congress alleging that it never fulfilled the promises it made in its manifestoes. He held that while the poll manifesto for Congress is just a formality and a tool to cheat, but for BJP its "sankalp patra’’ is very important. Stating that the BJP has been serving Haryana non-stop for the past 10 years, Nadda said that the image of Haryana 10 years ago was that the jobs were given on the basis of "parchi’’ (recommendation slip) and "kharchi’’ (bribe) and the state was used to be known for land scams.

Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini says, "The manifesto that Union Minister J. P. Nadda will release today is not just an election promise or declaration for us. I want to emphasize that it is not merely a commitment; it is our goal and objective. We have delivered on what we… pic.twitter.com/ECbxdjQYF0 — IANS (@ians_india) September 19, 2024

Nadda held that Haryana had changed under the BJP rule; the state which had 1.37 lakh per capita income in 2014, has increased to Rs 3 lakh while in terms of exports, Haryana export was only Rs 68,000 crore which had gone up to Rs 2.5 lakh crore under BJP government.

The event was also attended by chief minister Nayab Saini, Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar and manifesto committee chairman O P Dhankar, besides several senior leaders.

There are a total 1,031 candidates left in the fray for the 90 assembly seats in the state which will vote on October 5 and the results would be out on October 8.