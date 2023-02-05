Mumbai: Software engineer thanks police for recovering his missing laptop worth ₹1.5 lakh

A software engineer, who forgot his laptop worth more than Rs1.5 lakh in an auto-rickshaw, got it back in two days. Thanks to the swift action of cops from the Vile Parle police station.

On Thursday, Karan Charla took an auto-ride but missed to pick up his laptop, which he had placed on the seat, while alighting at his destination.

Moments later when he realised his forgetfulness, he immediately approached the Vile Parle police station and registered a complaint. Swinging into action, the cops started scanning CCTV footage and succeeded in tracing the laptop. It was then handed over to Karan.

Read Also Mumbai: NGOs write to police chiefs against Hindu right wing rally

Mumbai Police track down laptop in 2 days

The police took his complaint and began screening CCTV footage and tracked the laptop two days later. It was then handed over to Karan at the police station.

Being grateful to the police, he took to Twitter naming the various police officials who helped him find his laptop. The gesture was reciprocated by the Mumbai police which congratulated Karan for being a good and sensible citizen and approaching the police on time.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Citizens must approach the police'

"It is very important for citizens to make sure they approach the police station whenever such incidents happen. Some avoid going to the police while others approach the police long after the incident occurs, which makes it difficult to solve the case. In this particular case, the citizen approached the police in time which gave the officials a good headstart to track the missing belonging," said a police official.

"Citizens should be aware that we are here to help them in any case and they should not hesitate to approach us under any circumstances," added the cop.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)