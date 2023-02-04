WATCH: Mumbai Police lathi-charge women candidates after protest outside Dahisar fire station over injustice in fire brigade recruitment |

Mumbai: A recruitment drive for women in the fire brigade in Dahisar, has sparked outrage and protest among many young women aspirants who were disqualified due to height requirements. Despite being taller than the minimum height limit set by the Municipal Corporation, several young women were disqualified from the recruitment process.

Women aspirants staged protest over injustice, police resorted using lathis

The disqualification led to a strong protest in the field, with the women making loud announcements and slogans alleging injustice. The recruitment process was disrupted, and the police resorted to using lathis to disperse the protesters.

The young women claimed that they were hit by the police on their legs, hands, and heads, and that their heads were even pressed during the scuffle. They stated that they were unfairly disqualified from the recruitment process despite being taller than the minimum height requirement of 162 cm set by the fire department. The young women aspirants were camped in Mumbai for two days and came from various parts of the state for the recruitment process.

Protesteors demanded the recruitment process to be cancelled

They demanded that the recruitment process be cancelled and alleged that the authorities subjected them to rude questions during the recruitment drive. They claimed that they were farmers' daughters and that this was a clear case of injustice against them. The recruitment drive came to a halt as a result of the protest, and the situation became heated with the young women demanding that the police implement a fair recruitment process.

