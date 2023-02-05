Mumbai: NGOs write to police chiefs against Hindu right wing rally | Screengrab of Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha

Mumbai: A group of NGOs in a letter have asked the Mumbai Commissioner of Police and the Director General of Police, Maharashtra to either not allow Jan Akrosh rally to be held in the city or take action against those indulging in hate-mongering.

The letter comes after the Supreme Court directed the State Government to ensure that there is no hate speech in the rally.

Preventive actions against hate speech at the Sakal Hindu Samaj Sunday meet

The demand is made by Peoples' Union for Civil Liberties, Maharashtra, Forum Against Oppression of Women and 27 other human rights and secular organisations.

“We want the implementation of Supreme Court directions issued on Friday to take preventive action against hate speech at the Sakal Hindu Samaj Meeting planned on Sunday. In light of the past incidents of hate speech and calls for violence issued at their rallies/events, including at the Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha organised by the Sakal Hindu Samaj on January 29, the meeting planned on February 5 not be allowed to take place and immediate action should be taken against the perpetrators who have indulged in communal hate speech," said Dolphy D'Souza, of Bombay Catholic Sabha which is one of the NGOs.

In the last 'Hindu Jan Akrosh Morcha' held in the city on January 29 that was organised by Sakal Hindu Samaj, Mumbai, anti-Muslim speech was given by Telangana leader T Raja Singh. In the rally, a demand for a law against "Love Jihad" and "Land Jihad'' was made besides other demands that were against the Muslim community.

