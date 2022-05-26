Right-wing Hindu activists now demand survey of Tipu Sultan Palace in Bengaluru

Right-wing Hindu outfit Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has demanded survey of the Tipu Sultan Palace in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The outfit has alleged that the Tipu Sultan Palace was built over encroached temple land.

Mohan Gowda, spokesperson of the outfit, on Thursday, May 26, demanded a survey of the land. His demand came amid the row over the Gyanvapi Masjid and Qutub Minar mosque controversies.



According to a India Today report, he said "Many people have spoken about Bengaluru's Tipu Sultan Palace. Earlier the land belonged to the Kote Venkataramana Swamy temple. During Tipu Sultan's rule, it was encroached upon.”

He further said: “According to some people, the vedas were taught at that place. On behalf of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, I demand that the land be surveyed and transferred to its actual owner."

