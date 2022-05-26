e-Paper Get App

Right-wing Hindu activists now demand survey of Tipu Sultan Palace in Bengaluru

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 26, 2022, 04:02 PM IST
article-image

Right-wing Hindu outfit Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has demanded survey of the Tipu Sultan Palace in Karnataka's Bengaluru. The outfit has alleged that the Tipu Sultan Palace was built over encroached temple land.

Mohan Gowda, spokesperson of the outfit, on Thursday, May 26, demanded a survey of the land. His demand came amid the row over the Gyanvapi Masjid and Qutub Minar mosque controversies.


According to a India Today report, he said "Many people have spoken about Bengaluru's Tipu Sultan Palace. Earlier the land belonged to the Kote Venkataramana Swamy temple. During Tipu Sultan's rule, it was encroached upon.”

He further said: “According to some people, the vedas were taught at that place. On behalf of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, I demand that the land be surveyed and transferred to its actual owner."

Read Also
Gyanvapi masjid row: Varanasi Court to hear on May 26 application filed by the defendants
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaRight-wing Hindu activists now demand survey of Tipu Sultan Palace in Bengaluru

RECENT STORIES

Gurugram: Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Sector 17-18, no casualties reported

Gurugram: Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Sector 17-18, no casualties reported

After 2014, India is witnessing political willpower and reforms: PM Narendra Modi ahead of his...

After 2014, India is witnessing political willpower and reforms: PM Narendra Modi ahead of his...

China FM Wang Yi begins trip to Solomon Islands, as Pacific rivalry heats up

China FM Wang Yi begins trip to Solomon Islands, as Pacific rivalry heats up

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Amid rising COVID-19 cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks

Mumbai: Latest Updates - Amid rising COVID-19 cases, CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks

G7 should lead the way in cutting coal use: Germany

G7 should lead the way in cutting coal use: Germany