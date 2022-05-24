Gyanvapi masjid row: Varanasi Court to hear on May 26 application filed by the defendants

The Varanasi Court will hear on May 26 the Order 7 Rule 11 application filed by the defendants - among the Anjuman Islamia committee - questioning the maintainability of the suit filed by the five Hindu women plaintiffs.

The Court has also invited objections from both parties to the Commission Report. The objections have to be filed within 7 days.

Security was tightened ahead of the hearing at the Varanasi District Court today to restrict entry.

The Varanasi district court, hearing the civil suit on the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Viswanath temple complex dispute, on Tuesday was to deliver the order on whether to invite objections on the survey report or conduct hearing on Order 7 Rule 11 application of the Masjid committee first.

While the Masjid committee has argued that the suit is barred under the Places of Worship Act, the Hindu petitioners have said that the survey report should be considered.

The counsel for the Hindu petitioners, advocate Sudhir Tripathi, said, “We requested the court to allow us to examine the commission report and the video taken during the survey because it is evidence in the case. In this regard, we submitted an application in court seeking permission to allow us to study the commission report.”

The Varanasi court was hearing the case on Monday after the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the transfer of the pending proceedings to the District Judge, Varanasi, for “trial and all interlocutory and ancillary proceedings”.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 03:09 PM IST