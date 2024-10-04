 Mumbai: Sion-Panvel Highway's Shivaji Chowk To Mankhurd Section To Be Closed For Traffic During Night Hours Till Oct 18; Check Timings & Alternate Routes Here
To facilitate Metro 2 B's work, both bounds of the Sion-Panvel Highway from Panjarpol junction (Shivaji Chowk) to Mankhurd Metro station will be closed for vehicular traffic from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. from October 4 to 18. Check here the Mumbai Traffic Police's advisory on road closure and alternate routes.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Mumbai Traffic | File Pic/Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The motorists in the eastern suburbs need to brace for another night traffic diversion to facilitate the Metro work. A crucial section of the Sion-Panvel Highway from Panjarpol junction (Shivaji Chowk) near Chembur to the Mankhurd Metro station will be closed for vehicular traffic from October 4 to October 18. The road closure will be implemented from 12 am to 5 am and the Mumbai Traffic Police have issued an advisory with the list of alternate routes.

The road closure will be on both bounds of traffic from Panjarpol Junction to Mankhurd Metro station (pillars 829 to 938).

Alternate routes as per Mumbai Traffic Police advisory:

1. From Panjarpol Junction- Waman Tukaram Patil Marg, Borba Devi junction- Govandi Brigde- IOC Junction- Right Turn- Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road (North Bound)- Mankhurd T Junction-Left Turn to Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

2. From Mankhurd T Junction- Right Turn- Ghatkopar Mankhurd Link Road (South Bound)- IOC Junction- Waman Tukaram Patil Marg- Left Turn- Govandi Brigde, Freeway Flyover, Panjarpol Junction- Right Turn to Maitri Park, Mumbai.

The above diversion will come into force from October 4 to Octobeer 18 only in night from 00.00 hours to 5.00 am, the Traffic Police advisory says.

About Metro 2B

In the jurisdiction of Trombay Traffic Division at Sion-Panvel Marg from Panjarpol Junction to Mankhurd Metro station work of 2B is carried out by RVNL company and big cranes will be used for OHE Mast work. As the work will affect the on-going traffic flow, it is necessary to divert traffic to prevent any danger, obstruction and inconvenience to public, the advisory says.

Metro Line 2B from D N Nagar to Mandale is 23.643 km, long elevated corridor with 20 stations. It shall provide connectivity between the Eastern and Western Suburban Mumbai. It will provide interconnectivity to Mono Rail and Metro 1 and other Metro and suburban railway stations including D. N. Nagar (Line 1), Bandra (Suburban), ITO junction (Line 3), Kurla East (Suburban & Line 4), Chembur (Monorail), Mankhurd Suburban, CST-Panvel fast corridor and Mumbai-Navi Mumbai Airport fast corridor.

