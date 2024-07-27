Mumbai News: Sion Bridge Demolition To Cause Major Traffic Diversions In City For 2 Years; Check Details Inside

File image

The Mumbai Traffic Police in a post on X on Saturday announced traffic curbs and diversions from August 1, 2024, to July 31, 2026, as the Central Railway Authority is all set to demolish the Sion overbridge connecting East and West areas in the region.

The following traffic management measures will be in place during this period:

Traffic Diversion Details:

1. West-Bound Traffic from Dr. B.A. Road (Southbound)

- Vehicles should turn right at Sion Circle and proceed via Sulochana Shetty Road and Kumbharwada Junction.

- To Kurla & Dharavi: Continue via K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg to Ashok Mill Naka, then take St. Rohidas Marg to Pailwan Naresh Mane Chauk and proceed to the destination.

- To Western Express & Bandra: From Kumbharwada Junction, head to Kemkar Chauk and proceed via Sion-Mahim Link Road and Kalanagar Junction.

- To Mahim: Choose either the Matunga Labour Camp route via T. H. Kataria Marg or proceed through Kumbharwada Junction and S. I. Raheja Marg.

2. West-Bound Traffic from Dr. B.A. Road (Northbound)

- Vehicles should turn left from Sion Hospital Junction, proceed through Sulochana Shetty Road to Kumbharwada Junction.

- To Kurla & Dharavi: Follow K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg to Ashok Mill Naka and then St. Rohidas Marg.

- To Western Express & Bandra: Follow St. Kabir Marg to Kemkar Chauk, and then proceed via Sion-Mahim Link Road to Kalanagar Junction.

3. East-Bound Traffic Diversions

- Light Vehicles from Kurla: Right turn at Pehalwan Naresh Mane Chauk, then via Saint Rohidas Road, Ashok Mill Naka, and K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg to Sulochana Shetty Road.

- Heavy Vehicles from Kurla: Right turn at Dharavi Kacharpatti Junction, proceed through Dharavi Depot Road, and Sion-Bandra Link Road to Kemkar Chowk, then St. Kabir Marg and Sulochana Shetty Road.

- Traffic from Western Express: Use Sion-Bandra Link Road, then follow the same route as heavy vehicles.

No Parking Zones:

To prevent congestion due to traffic diversions, the following roads will be designated as no-parking zones:

- St. Kabir Marg (60 ft) Road from Sion Hospital Bridge to Kemkar Chowk

- Sion-Mahim Link Road from T Junction to Mahim Phatak

- Matunga Labour Camp-T.H. Katariya Road from Kumbharwada Junction to Shobha Hotel

- Sulochana Shetty Road from Sion Hospital Junction to Gate No. 7

- Bhau Daji Road from Sion Hospital Gate No. 7 to Railway Bridge

- Saint Rohidas Road from Pehalwan Naresh Mane Chowk to Y Junction

- Sion-Bandra Link Road from Y Junction to T Junction

- Dharavi Depot Road from Y Junction to Kacharpatti Junction

- K. K. Krishnan Menan Marg (90 ft) Road from Kumbharwada Junction to Ashok Mill Naka

In addition to this, the Mumbai Traffic Police stated that motorists are advised to plan their routes in advance and follow traffic signs and police instructions to ensure a smooth transit during the construction period.