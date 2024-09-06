Mumbai: BMC Successfully Shifts Steel Girder On Gokhale Bridge; Deadline Extended To April 2025

Gokhale Bridge 2nd grider shifted | FPJ

The BMC successfully shifted the steel girder on the southern side of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge, a key east-west connector in Andheri on Wednesday night. The operation involved moving the girder a total of 86 meters, with 25 meters already completed.

The remaining work will be carried out once additional permissions and a night block from Western Railway (WR) are secured, according to civic officials. However, the deadline to complete the bridge has been pushed ahead from March 31, to April 30, 2025.

Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge's second shifted | FPJ

Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge's second girder shifted | FPJ

Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge's second girder shifted | FPJ



The steel components of the second girder have been transported from the fabrication plant in Ambala to Mumbai. The assembling of the girder components was completed on August 24. Each girder measures 13.5 meters wide (with three lanes) and 90 meters long, weighing approximately 1,300 metric tons. Due to the limited workspace at the site, a 360-degree rotating crane was utilised for both the assembly and placement of the girder over the railway section.

Following the assembly, the second girder was moved 25 meters over the railway section on Wednesday night, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.



"The installation of girders is progressing under strict technical supervision and in accordance with the approved plans and directives from WR. The initial 25-meter shift of the girder was particularly challenging but has been successfully completed, making the remaining shift relatively easier," said a senior civic official.

He further explained, "As with the first phase, the assembly of the steel girder in the second phase was completed at a height of 14 to 15 meters above ground level. The next step will involve lowering the girder to a height of 7.5 meters. Once in position, additional tasks will include installing crash barriers, asphalting, constructing access roads, setting up street lights, and painting road markings. Technical inspections for shifting the second girder over the railway section have been conducted by M/s. RITES Ltd. and WR officials. Further work on moving the girder will proceed once authorisation from WR is received."

Meanwhile, the second phase of the bridge construction is expected to be completed by November 14, and the approach road within the municipal limits is slated for completion by April 30, 2025.

The contractor was fined due to delays in the girder launch and the completion of work, including the surfacing of the railway portion on the southern arm of the Bridge, which was postponed to November. The northern arm of the Bridge was opened for light vehicles from February 26.