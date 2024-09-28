 Mumbai: SHRC Reacts To Disturbing Video Of Teenage Brothers Abused In Juhu Slums; Calls For Accountability In Human Rights Violations
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: SHRC Reacts To Disturbing Video Of Teenage Brothers Abused In Juhu Slums; Calls For Accountability In Human Rights Violations

Mumbai: SHRC Reacts To Disturbing Video Of Teenage Brothers Abused In Juhu Slums; Calls For Accountability In Human Rights Violations

The SHRC’s order noted that it was only after the video circulated that the relatives of the boys were made the complainant in the case. The commission expressed its concern over the failure of law enforcement to act proactively.

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 03:52 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Maharashtra State Human Right Commission (SHRC),  presided by Justice K K Tated and Sanjay Kumar has taken suo Motu cognizance of a disturbing news report where with two teenage brother were tonsured, stripped and paraded in juhu slums of Vile Parle by local residence for allegedly committing theft. The commission in its order copy said that video displayed the Gross violation of Human Rights.

The SHRC’s order noted that it was only after the video circulated that the relatives of the boys were made the complainant in the case. The commission expressed its concern over the failure of law enforcement to act proactively. Replicating the news report, the SHRC said that as per the news report, when the video had went viral  it remained a responsibility of the police officers to take action against the people who allegedly abused the two boys, which amounted the violation of human rights.”

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Woman Duped Of ₹2.47 Lakh By Fake Engineer On Matrimonial Site; Police...
article-image

As a result, the SHRC has summoned the commissioner of police and deputy commissioner of police (zone IX), directing them to conduct a fact finding enquiry into the incident.

Read Also
Mumbai: BookMyShow Urges Police To Remain Vigilant To Complaints Regarding Sales Of Unauthorised...
article-image

The police however in its FIR against the accused have charged the accused with relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita,  Bombay Children Act and Information Technology Act. The SHRC has the question the police for the delay caused in registering the complaint despite the video gone viral.

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat: CBI Conducts Major Crackdown On Illegal Call Centers In Ahmedabad; Over 250 Officials Raid 35 Locations Amid Surge In Cybercrime
Gujarat: CBI Conducts Major Crackdown On Illegal Call Centers In Ahmedabad; Over 250 Officials Raid 35 Locations Amid Surge In Cybercrime
Maharashtra: LoP Vijay Wadettiwar Alleges ₹3,200 Crore Scam In Public Health Department
Maharashtra: LoP Vijay Wadettiwar Alleges ₹3,200 Crore Scam In Public Health Department
Mumbai: WR Announces 10-Hour Mega Block On Intervening Night Of 28-29 September, Goregaon-Kandivali Train Services Affected; Check Details
Mumbai: WR Announces 10-Hour Mega Block On Intervening Night Of 28-29 September, Goregaon-Kandivali Train Services Affected; Check Details
Mumbai: Mock Drill Not Bomb Scare In Pydhonie, Confirms Police
Mumbai: Mock Drill Not Bomb Scare In Pydhonie, Confirms Police

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: CBI Conducts Major Crackdown On Illegal Call Centers In Ahmedabad; Over 250 Officials Raid...

Gujarat: CBI Conducts Major Crackdown On Illegal Call Centers In Ahmedabad; Over 250 Officials Raid...

Maharashtra: LoP Vijay Wadettiwar Alleges ₹3,200 Crore Scam In Public Health Department

Maharashtra: LoP Vijay Wadettiwar Alleges ₹3,200 Crore Scam In Public Health Department

Mumbai: WR Announces 10-Hour Mega Block On Intervening Night Of 28-29 September, Goregaon-Kandivali...

Mumbai: WR Announces 10-Hour Mega Block On Intervening Night Of 28-29 September, Goregaon-Kandivali...

Mumbai: Mock Drill Not Bomb Scare In Pydhonie, Confirms Police

Mumbai: Mock Drill Not Bomb Scare In Pydhonie, Confirms Police

Maharashtra: 'Won't Support Shinde's Sena,' Dhangar Outfit's Big Claim Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Maharashtra: 'Won't Support Shinde's Sena,' Dhangar Outfit's Big Claim Ahead Of Assembly Polls