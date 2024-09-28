Mumbai: SHRC Reacts To Disturbing Video Of Teenage Brothers Abused In Juhu Slums; Calls For Accountability In Human Rights Violations

Representational Image |

Maharashtra State Human Right Commission (SHRC), presided by Justice K K Tated and Sanjay Kumar has taken suo Motu cognizance of a disturbing news report where with two teenage brother were tonsured, stripped and paraded in juhu slums of Vile Parle by local residence for allegedly committing theft. The commission in its order copy said that video displayed the Gross violation of Human Rights.

The SHRC’s order noted that it was only after the video circulated that the relatives of the boys were made the complainant in the case. The commission expressed its concern over the failure of law enforcement to act proactively. Replicating the news report, the SHRC said that as per the news report, when the video had went viral it remained a responsibility of the police officers to take action against the people who allegedly abused the two boys, which amounted the violation of human rights.”

As a result, the SHRC has summoned the commissioner of police and deputy commissioner of police (zone IX), directing them to conduct a fact finding enquiry into the incident.

The police however in its FIR against the accused have charged the accused with relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bombay Children Act and Information Technology Act. The SHRC has the question the police for the delay caused in registering the complaint despite the video gone viral.