 Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Woman Duped Of ₹2.47 Lakh By Fake Engineer On Matrimonial Site; Police Launch Manhunt
Navi Mumbai: Kharghar Woman Duped Of ₹2.47 Lakh By Fake Engineer On Matrimonial Site; Police Launch Manhunt

Raina Assainar Updated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 03:30 AM IST
Representative Image

Kharghar police are on look out of an ‘engineer’ who allegedly cheated a lady engineer with Cidco by promising marriage. The 32 year old lady who had registered herself on matrimonial site had got an alliance of a 33 year old man who identified himself as Shashidhar Dilip Kumar Jere.

The victim, a resident of Kharghar, had met Jere in the month of April this year via matrimonial site and then eventually met in a restaurant in Vashi to take the alliance further. Jere had told her that he was an engineer from Bangalore and his family was there. He also told that he in the process of starting a business. After few days, he told her that he required financial help to start the business. In span of a month, he took Rs 2.47 lakh from her. “The accused then asked her to apply for a loan of Rs 20 lakh. She had already closed her fixed deposits for giving him the money and she was not interested in lending him any more money and she denied to give further,” a police officer from Kharghar police station said.

