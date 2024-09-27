 Mumbai: BookMyShow Urges Police To Remain Vigilant To Complaints Regarding Sales Of Unauthorised Tickets For Coldplay Concert
Ankit SalviUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 09:33 AM IST
For the highly-anticipated Coldplay concert to be held in Mumbai, BookMyShow, the official ticketing partner for the event, has issued a formal letter to police stations across Mumbai. The company has urged authorities to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions in case any complaints are lodged regarding unauthorised or illegal ticket sales.

In its communication, BookMyShow said that it has no affiliation with any thirdparty platforms selling tickets on other websites. The company reiterated its commitment to a transparent and legal ticketing process while expressing concern over potential fraudulent ticket sales.

The development comes as Mumbai’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has initiated a probe following a complaint filed against BookMyShow by Advocate Amit Vyas accusing BookMyShow of orchestrating an online ticketing scam related to the upcoming concert. Officials have begun recording statements from involved people, though an FIR is yet to be registered in the case.

