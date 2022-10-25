Mumbai: Samruddhi Mahamarg phase-1 between Nagpur-Shirdi to be commissioned in Nov, says CM Shinde

Uddhav Thackeray likely to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra | File pic

Mumbai: The first phase of 701 km Nagpur Mumbai Samruddhi MahaMarg from Nagpur to Shirdi will be operational by November, said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The CM heads the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation which is the nodal agency for the project. The first phase is 520km between Nagpur and Shirdi.

Read Also MSRDC sets up new authority for Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg development

Samruddhi MahaMarg to pass 10 districts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate it. He however, did not divulge further details. The MSRDC vice chairman and managing director Radheshyam Mopalwar confirmed that they are waiting the PM’s confirmation. ‘’We are in readiness for the commissioning of the first phase by the Prime Minister. It will help improve connectivity and economic growth in the districts adjacent to the first phase of the Samruddhi Marg,’’ he noted.

The construction of the ambitious Samruddhi MahaMarg was launched during the previous BJP government in 2019. The land acquisition phase for the greenfield project started in July 2017 after it was first announced in 2015.

The project entails a total cost of Rs 55,000 crore and the MSRDC has raised loans worth Rs 28,000 crore. The Samruddhi MahaMarg passes directly through 10 districts namely Nagpur, Amravati, Buldhana, Wardha, Washim, Jalna, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Nashik, and Thane. The first phase will connect eight districts.

CM celebrates Diwali with security personnel in naxal affected Gadchiroli district

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was the district guardian minister of the naxal infested Gadchiroli district during the BJP government and later in the MVA government, celebrated Diwali with the security personnel at Bhamragad security post. He said that the police force is capable of defeating Naxalism. The CM inaugurated the police help Center in remote and highly sensitive Dhodraj in Bhamragad taluka.

‘’Development work is in progress in Gadchiroli on a large scale and our government is determined to bring this area into the mainstream by creating basic facilities like roads, water, education, medical facilities,’’ said Shinde.

‘’In the last two years, all transactions were at a standstill. Also due to corona there were many restrictions. Now citizens are celebrating many festivals without any restrictions. This government belongs to the common man. The state government stands firmly behind the police. Also, the government is trying to raise the standard of living of the tribal community. The government has planned various schemes, new industries, jobs for the people in Gadchiroli,’’ said Shinde, adding that there was a drastic change between Gadchiroli yesterday and today.

On this occasion state Director General of Police Rajnish Seth said that the Chief Minister has decided to celebrate Diwali here to boost the morale of the jawans by coming to Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border and it is a very happy moment for all the jawans. ‘’It is because of the support of the government that the Gadchiroli police is doing excellent work and is helping to deliver all the schemes of the state and central government to the people,’’ he added.