MSRDC sets up new authority for Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg development

The MSRDC is yet to prepare a development plan for the land parcels aligned with the highway

Sweety AdimulamUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 09:37 AM IST
Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway | File

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has established a dedicated land authority to plan the development of land parcels along the Samruddhi Mahamarg.

According to an MSRDC official, the dedicated land authority will make land reservations and will be responsible for land pooling.

“A farmer may have 10 acres of land. But if an industrial parking space is coming up bigger land parcels will be needed. In such a case, the lone farmer may not be able to reachoutto other farmers and get their agreement. Here, the role of authority will come into play as it will do the land pooling for that particular industry,” he explained.

The MSRDC, which is the project implementing authority for the Samruddhi Mahamarg, is yet to prepare a development plan for the land parcels aligned with the highway. The official added that only after the highway is ready and opened to traffic will the land development plan be initiated. At the moment, the focus is on the completion of the highway. The 700-km-long Samruddhi Mahamarg connecting Nagpur and Mumbai has missed inauguration deadlines in the past.

It had planned to inaugurate a 200 km corridor for traffic between Nagpur and Shelu Bazaar (Washim) partially in May. However, the plan was postponed.

