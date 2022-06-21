e-Paper Get App

MLC Elections: Minister Eknath Shinde, 13 other MLAs not reachable

Now, the reports are coming in that the Minister of Urban Development of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde and 13 other MLAs are not reachable. All the 13 MLAs are of Shiv Sena.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 08:57 AM IST
article-image
MLC Elections: Minister Eknath Shine, 13 other MLAs not reachable | Photo: File Image

Days after its victory in the Rajya Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continued its victory march on Monday in the cliffhanger election for ten seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council by winning five nominees despite a lack of adequate votes.

As per reports in Marathi media channels, there have been rumours going around the last few days that Shinde was not happy with the workings of the party.

Last night after the results, all the MLAs met at 'Varsha', the residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray. Eknath Shinde and 13 other MLAs were missing from this meeting.

As per the reports in ABP Live Marathi, Eknath Shinde could be in Gujarat.

article-image



