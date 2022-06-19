e-Paper Get App
Live Updates

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: MVA and BJP express confidence about their victories

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 19, 2022, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Pic for representation
19 June 2022 09:12 PM IST
Read Also
Maharashtra MLC elections: MVA and BJP express confidence about their victories in state council...
article-image
19 June 2022 09:03 PM IST

Eleven candidates are in fray for ten seats in the biennial Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections to be held on June 20, setting up for a close fight between the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance’s Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the tenth seat.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMaharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: MVA and BJP express confidence about their victories

RECENT STORIES

Protest against Agnipath throws rail traffic in UP out of gear, violent protest goes on

Protest against Agnipath throws rail traffic in UP out of gear, violent protest goes on

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: MVA and BJP express confidence about their victories

Maharashtra MLC Election 2022 latest updates: MVA and BJP express confidence about their victories

Singer KK's demise: Trinamool Congress' Saugata Roy questions college fest fund source

Singer KK's demise: Trinamool Congress' Saugata Roy questions college fest fund source

Maharashtra MLC elections: MVA and BJP express confidence about their victories in state council...

Maharashtra MLC elections: MVA and BJP express confidence about their victories in state council...

Who is asking you to come? Union minister V K Singh to youth protesting on Agnipath scheme; watch...

Who is asking you to come? Union minister V K Singh to youth protesting on Agnipath scheme; watch...