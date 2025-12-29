BMC Elections 2026: BJP Releases 1st List of 66 Candidates For Mumbai Civic Body Polls; Tejasvee Ghosalkar Fielded In Dahisar

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its first list of 66 candidates for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, scheduled to be held in January next year. The announcement marks the party’s formal entry into the high-stakes civic battle for control of India’s richest municipal body.
Buoyed by its recent performance in municipal council and nagar panchayat elections across Maharashtra, the BJP is aiming to consolidate its position in Mumbai, where the BMC elections are being closely watched as a test of the ruling Mahayuti alliance’s strength in urban centres.
BJP Likely To Contest Nearly 140 Seats In Mumbai
The BJP is contesting the civic polls in alliance with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. While the two allies are yet to officially announce their seat-sharing formula, reports have earlier indicated that the BJP is likely to contest 140 of the 227 BMC seats, with the remaining 87 seats going to the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has repeatedly emphasised unity within the alliance and has publicly backed the Shiv Sena. “The BJP and Shiv Sena are united. Everything is going on smoothly. We do not need to formally announce an alliance,” Fadnavis had said last week, urging party leaders to avoid attacking their ally.
Check Full List Of BJP's 1st 66 Candidates:
Ward No. 2 – Tejasvee Ghosalkar
Ward No. 7 – Ganesh Khankar
Ward No. 10 – Jitendra Patel
Ward No. 13 – Rani Trivedi
Ward No. 14 – Seema Shinde
Ward No. 15 – Jigna Shah
Ward No. 16 – Shweta Korgaonkar
Ward No. 17 – Shilpa Sangore
Ward No. 19 – Dakshata Kavathankar
Ward No. 20 – Bala Tawde
Ward No. 23 – Shivkumar Jha
Ward No. 24 – Swati Jaiswal
Ward No. 31 – Manisha Yadav
Ward No. 36 – Siddharth Sharma
Ward No. 37 – Pratibha Shinde
Ward No. 43 – Vinod Mishra
Ward No. 46 – Yogita Koli
Ward No. 47 – Tejinder Singh Tiwana
Ward No. 52 – Preeti Satam
Ward No. 57 – Shrikala Pille
Ward No. 58 – Sandeep Patel
Ward No. 59 – Yogita Dabhadkar
Ward No. 60 – Sayali Kulkarni
Ward No. 63 – Rupesh Savarkar
Ward No. 68 – Rohan Rathod
Ward No. 69 – Sudha Singh
Ward No. 70 – Anish Makwani
Ward No. 72 – Mamta Yadav
Ward No. 74 – Ujjwala Modak
Ward No. 76 – Prakash Musale
Ward No. 84 – Anjali Samant
Ward No. 85 – Milind Shinde
Ward No. 87 – Mahesh Parkar
Ward No. 97 – Hetal Gala
Ward No. 99 – Jitendra Raut
Ward No. 100 – Swapna Mhatre
Ward No. 103 – Hetal Gala Marvekar
Ward No. 104 – Prakash Gangadhare
Ward No. 105 – Anita Vaity
Ward No. 106 – Prabhakar Shinde
Ward No. 107 – Neel Somaiya
Ward No. 108 – Deepika Ghag
Ward No. 111 – Sarika Pawar
Ward No. 116 – Jagruti Patil
Ward No. 122 – Chandan Sharma
Ward No. 126 – Archana Bhalerao
Ward No. 127 – Alka Bhagat
Ward No. 129 – Ashwini Mate
Ward No. 135 – Navnath Ban
Ward No. 144 – Bablu Panchal
Ward No. 152 – Asha Marathe
Ward No. 154 – Mahadev Shigvan
Ward No. 172 – Rajshri Shirodkar
Ward No. 174 – Sakshi Kanojia
Ward No. 185 – Ravi Raja
Ward No. 190 – Sheetal Gambhir Desai
Ward No. 195 – Rajesh Kangane (Worli constituency)
Ward No. 196 – Sonali Sawant
Ward No. 207 – Rohidas Lokhande
Ward No. 214 – Ajay Patil
Ward No. 215 – Santosh Dhole
Ward No. 218 – Snehal Tendulkar
Ward No. 219 – Sunny Sanap
Ward No. 221 – Akash Purohit
Ward No. 226 – Makarand Narvekar
Ward No. 227 – Harshita Narvekar
The BJP’s first list reflects a mix of experienced corporators, new faces and candidates drawn from diverse social and professional backgrounds. Reports quoting party insiders stated that the remaining candidates will be announced in further lists once coordination with alliance partners is finalised. With campaigning expected to intensify in the coming weeks, the BJP is looking to capitalise on governance issues, infrastructure development and its organisational strength to make significant gains in the BMC elections.
