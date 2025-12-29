BMC Elections 2026: BJP Releases 1st List of 66 Candidates For Mumbai Civic Body Polls; Tejasvee Ghosalkar Fielded In Dahisar

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam |

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released its first list of 66 candidates for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, scheduled to be held in January next year. The announcement marks the party’s formal entry into the high-stakes civic battle for control of India’s richest municipal body.

Buoyed by its recent performance in municipal council and nagar panchayat elections across Maharashtra, the BJP is aiming to consolidate its position in Mumbai, where the BMC elections are being closely watched as a test of the ruling Mahayuti alliance’s strength in urban centres.

BJP Likely To Contest Nearly 140 Seats In Mumbai

The BJP is contesting the civic polls in alliance with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. While the two allies are yet to officially announce their seat-sharing formula, reports have earlier indicated that the BJP is likely to contest 140 of the 227 BMC seats, with the remaining 87 seats going to the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has repeatedly emphasised unity within the alliance and has publicly backed the Shiv Sena. “The BJP and Shiv Sena are united. Everything is going on smoothly. We do not need to formally announce an alliance,” Fadnavis had said last week, urging party leaders to avoid attacking their ally.

Check Full List Of BJP's 1st 66 Candidates:

Ward No. 2 – Tejasvee Ghosalkar

Ward No. 7 – Ganesh Khankar

Ward No. 10 – Jitendra Patel

Ward No. 13 – Rani Trivedi

Ward No. 14 – Seema Shinde

Ward No. 15 – Jigna Shah

Ward No. 16 – Shweta Korgaonkar

Ward No. 17 – Shilpa Sangore

Ward No. 19 – Dakshata Kavathankar

Ward No. 20 – Bala Tawde

Ward No. 23 – Shivkumar Jha

Ward No. 24 – Swati Jaiswal

Ward No. 31 – Manisha Yadav

Ward No. 36 – Siddharth Sharma

Ward No. 37 – Pratibha Shinde

Ward No. 43 – Vinod Mishra

Ward No. 46 – Yogita Koli

Ward No. 47 – Tejinder Singh Tiwana

Ward No. 52 – Preeti Satam

Ward No. 57 – Shrikala Pille

Ward No. 58 – Sandeep Patel

Ward No. 59 – Yogita Dabhadkar

Ward No. 60 – Sayali Kulkarni

Ward No. 63 – Rupesh Savarkar

Ward No. 68 – Rohan Rathod

Ward No. 69 – Sudha Singh

Ward No. 70 – Anish Makwani

Ward No. 72 – Mamta Yadav

Ward No. 74 – Ujjwala Modak

Ward No. 76 – Prakash Musale

Ward No. 84 – Anjali Samant

Ward No. 85 – Milind Shinde

Ward No. 87 – Mahesh Parkar

Ward No. 97 – Hetal Gala

Ward No. 99 – Jitendra Raut

Ward No. 100 – Swapna Mhatre

Ward No. 103 – Hetal Gala Marvekar

Ward No. 104 – Prakash Gangadhare

Ward No. 105 – Anita Vaity

Ward No. 106 – Prabhakar Shinde

Ward No. 107 – Neel Somaiya

Ward No. 108 – Deepika Ghag

Ward No. 111 – Sarika Pawar

Ward No. 116 – Jagruti Patil

Ward No. 122 – Chandan Sharma

Ward No. 126 – Archana Bhalerao

Ward No. 127 – Alka Bhagat

Ward No. 129 – Ashwini Mate

Ward No. 135 – Navnath Ban

Ward No. 144 – Bablu Panchal

Ward No. 152 – Asha Marathe

Ward No. 154 – Mahadev Shigvan

Ward No. 172 – Rajshri Shirodkar

Ward No. 174 – Sakshi Kanojia

Ward No. 185 – Ravi Raja

Ward No. 190 – Sheetal Gambhir Desai

Ward No. 195 – Rajesh Kangane (Worli constituency)

Ward No. 196 – Sonali Sawant

Ward No. 207 – Rohidas Lokhande

Ward No. 214 – Ajay Patil

Ward No. 215 – Santosh Dhole

Ward No. 218 – Snehal Tendulkar

Ward No. 219 – Sunny Sanap

Ward No. 221 – Akash Purohit

Ward No. 226 – Makarand Narvekar

Ward No. 227 – Harshita Narvekar

The BJP’s first list reflects a mix of experienced corporators, new faces and candidates drawn from diverse social and professional backgrounds. Reports quoting party insiders stated that the remaining candidates will be announced in further lists once coordination with alliance partners is finalised. With campaigning expected to intensify in the coming weeks, the BJP is looking to capitalise on governance issues, infrastructure development and its organisational strength to make significant gains in the BMC elections.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/