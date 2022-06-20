Maharashtra MLC polls: Anil Deshmukh, Nawab Malik denied temporary release to cast vote

Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh | Facebook

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to permit Maharashtra's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and cabinet minister Nawab Malik a temporary release to cast vote in the Maharashtra MLC polls.

Deshmukh and Malik who are in judicial custody had approached the Supreme Court earlier in the day challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting their pleas to vote at the MLC polls.

Senior advocate Meenakshi Arora appearing for ministers mentioned the matter before a bench of Justices CT Ravikumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia and sought an urgent hearing of the case today itself.

The bench said files of the case will be placed before Chief Justice NV Ramana who will decide when the case will be heard and said it will inform by 12 noon.

They sought direction to allow their temporary release to cast his vote using police escorts.

Earlier, a special PMLA court in Mumbai rejected the pleas filed by Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh seeking a day's bail to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs Malik and Deshmukh are presently incarcerated as undertrial prisoners in separate money laundering cases being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.