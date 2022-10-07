Maharashtra govt announces speed limit for Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway

Nagpur-Mumbai Samriddhi expressway | File

The Maharashtra government has announced the spped limit for vehicles that will traverse through Samriddhi Expressway which will connect Mumbai and Nagpur cities on Thursday.

The government has said that vehicles can ply at the speed of 100 to 120 km/per hour on the expressway. They have also listed speed limitations according to the type of vehicle.

The notification issued by the state's Traffic Police department mentioned that the maximum speed limit will be 120kmph. Moreover, entry of two-wheelers, rickshaws and four-wheeler rickshaws has been barred on the expressway.

Here's what the speed limit is for different vehicles:

Vehicles carrying eight persons including driver can ply at speed 120kmph; however, the speed should be 100kmph if the vehicle is passing through ghat section.

Similarly, vehicles carrying more than nine persons will ply at speed 100kmph and 80kmph in ghat region.

The goods carrier vehicles can only ply at speed 80kmph on the Expressway.

Two-wheeler, three-wheeler, four-wheeler rickshaws are not allowed on Samriddhi Highway.

Concerns over speed limit

However, the speed limit is become a cause of worry reports in local media stated. The worry stems from increased accidents that were reported in the last few weeks.

Earlier in September, industrialist Cyrus Mistry died after getting into a fatal accident near Palghar on Mumbai Ahmedabad Highway while the city saw a horrific accident on October 5 on Bandra Worli Sea Link which killed five and injured eight.