Mumbai: Ramkumar Tiwari, owner of the famous Muchhad Paanwala, arrested by NCB

The owner of the famous Muchhad Paanwala shop at Kemps Corner, Ramkumar Tiwari, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which found “banned substances” from his godown on Sunday.

The arrests come after a long questioning since Monday afternoon. “We conducted searches at his warehouse in Kemps Corner, where we recovered certain substances banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” confirmed a high-ranking NCB officer on Monday night. The paan seller's name cropped up in connection with the drug-related investigation of a businessman, Karan Sajnani, who has been living in the country for the past 15 months. He was arrested on Saturday along with Rahila Furniturewala, a former celebrity manager, and her sister Shaista Furniturewala.

The agency, led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, has recovered imported strains of marijuana from Sajnani. Strains like 'OG Kush' are a super-potent variety of marijuana, the NCB stated, adding that they had also recovered buds or curated marijuana from Sajnani. Based on information obtained from Sajnani during his questioning, the agency searched the premises of Tiwari, who was summoned for investigation. The agency has not disclosed the exact nature of the substances recovered from the premises of Tiwari.