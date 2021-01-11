'Kadak Supari' for 'Mucchad Paanwala': NCB seizes 'banned substances' from Mumbai godown, clientele included B-wood stars

Mumbai: The owner of the famous Muchhad Paanwala shop at Kemps Corner, Jaishankar Tiwari, is in trouble after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) found “banned substances” at his godown on Sunday.

Tiwari was being questioned till late night on Monday. “We conducted searches at his warehouse in Kemps Corner, where we recovered certain substances banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act,” confirmed a high-ranking NCB officer on Monday night. “He is being interrogated in detail over the recovery,” the officer added. The paan seller's name cropped up in connection with the drug-related investigation of a businessman, Karan Sajnani, who has been living in the country for the past 15 months. He was arrested on Saturday along with Rahila Furniturewala, a former celebrity manager, and her sister Shaista Furniturewala.

The agency, led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, has recovered imported strains of marijuana from Sajnani. Strains like 'OG Kush' are a super-potent variety of marijuana, the NCB stated, adding that they had also recovered buds or curated marijuana from Sajnani. Based on information obtained from Sajnani during his questioning, the agency searched the premises of Tiwari, who was summoned for investigation. The agency has not disclosed the exact nature of the substances recovered from the premises of Tiwari.

Tiwari is from Hadia district, Prayagraj. He came to Mumbai in the 70s to join his father Panditshree Shyamacharan Tiwari's business. The latter founded the shop located at the upscale Kemps Corner. His clientele includes Bollywood celebrities, politicians and businessmen, who stop by his roadside shop for their favourite post-meal refreshers.

Jaishankar is one of the four brothers who run the popular shop. It was their father who sported a twirled,handlebar moustache, which led to people calling him 'Mucchad Paanwala', which became the name of the shop. His sons too began sporting big moustaches, which soon became the identity of the males in the family. The shop is a landmark and the business has grown so much that there are a few men deployed just to roll the paan.Then, when they launched their own website and began taking orders on email, their business boomed further, this being the first such initiative by paan seller. The Tiwaris now have several outlets in the city.

Jaishankar is being probed for possession of banned substances and their source in detail by the anti-narcotics agency. During the searches of Sajnani’s residence in Khar, the agency had seized 200 kilograms of contraband, one of the biggest such seizures in recent times. Advocate Trivankumar Karnani, representing the Furniturewalas has said, "We will analyse the NCB's case, sections imposed under the NDPS act and accordingly approach the competent court and seek appropriate remedies to protect our client's interests."