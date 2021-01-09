Mumbai: NCB seizes whopping 200 kg of marijuana; British national among three arrested



Further on revelation of Sajnani, marijuana and bud was recovered from Rahila Furniturewala who is also suspect in the investigation of Cr. No. 16/2020 of Mumbai Zonal Unit which is linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The sister of Rahila Furniturewala named Shaista Furniturewala was also arrested as she too was found in possession of marijuana. “The contraband was sourced from USA and from local areas,” the officer said.

Sources said that Rahila is a former manager of a celebrity while Sajnani is a businessman who has been staying in the city from the past fifteen months.