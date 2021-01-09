Mumbai: NCB seizes whopping 200 kg of marijuana; British national among three arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested two sisters and a British national in a case involving the import of high-quality marijuana.
During the operation headed by NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, the agency has collectively seized 200 kilograms of marijuana, one of the largest such seizures in recent times. “On the basis of specific information, NCB Mumbai effected a seizure of marijuana from one courier at Bandra (west). In the follow-up operation huge stash of imported strains of marijuana was recovered from a resident of Jaswant Heights Khar west named Karan Sajnani (British National),” a senior NCB officer said.
Further on revelation of Sajnani, marijuana and bud was recovered from Rahila Furniturewala who is also suspect in the investigation of Cr. No. 16/2020 of Mumbai Zonal Unit which is linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
The sister of Rahila Furniturewala named Shaista Furniturewala was also arrested as she too was found in possession of marijuana. “The contraband was sourced from USA and from local areas,” the officer said.
Sources said that Rahila is a former manager of a celebrity while Sajnani is a businessman who has been staying in the city from the past fifteen months.
