NCB conducts fresh raids at multiple locations in Mumbai and Thane

The Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting fresh searches at multiple locations in Mumbai and Thane in drug cases, an official said.

The agency has been scanning drug peddlers dealing in mephedrone (MD), he added.

The agency is looking for two accused - Kareem Lala and Sayeed Shaikh - in separate cases related to the seizure of mephedrone, the official said.

As per the information given by the agency, it has also found incriminating evidence against Sushant Singh Rajput's acquaintance Rishikesh Pawar in connection with their ongoing drug-related probe.

NCB sources also stated that they are looking out for Pawar who is on the run after his anticipatory bail was rejected on Thursday. Pawar has been absconding since January 7.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

On July 25, 2020 Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed an FIR at the Rajiv Nagar Police station, Patna against Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi. The FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections of 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating & dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

On the request of Bihar government, the CBI after getting approval from the Central government, re-registered cases against Rhea, her family members and others on August 6, 2020.

On August 19, the Supreme Court transferred the investigation from Patna Police to CBI. The CBI is still investigating the case. While NCB is probing drug angle of the case and other related cases.

