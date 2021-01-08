'Roadies' fame Rajiv Lakshman deletes pics with Rhea Chakraborty after sharing it with 'irresponsible choice of words'

'Roadies' fame Rajiv Lakshman recently shared some pictures with actress Rhea Chakraborty and deleted it moments later. After deleting the pictures, the 'Tees Maar Khan' actor took to Instagram to share a statement.
"I seem to have created unnecessary trouble with my irresponsible choice of words on a post. Rhea is a dear old friend, and I'm happy to meet her again, & I wish her well," read his post.
In the pictures, which have now been deleted, Rhea Chakraborty was seen flashing a smile as she posed for the camera with Rajiv.
The host of the MTV show captioned the post as, "My Girl."
Check them out here:
According to reports, Rhea Chakraborty had joined Rajiv, his brother Raghu Ram and the latter's wife Natalie Di Luccio for the birthday celebrations of Rhythm. Raghu's son turned one on Friday, January 8. They reportedly celebrated the birthday with close friends and family members in Mandwa.
Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, is all set to resume work in 2021. Her close friend, filmmaker Rumi Jaffery had recently confirmed the news.
In an interview, Rumi said, “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middleclass family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”
“Rhea will return to her work early next year. I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say,” he added.
