'Roadies' fame Rajiv Lakshman deletes pics with Rhea Chakraborty after sharing it with 'irresponsible choice of words'

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, is all set to resume work in 2021. Her close friend, filmmaker Rumi Jaffery had recently confirmed the news.

In an interview, Rumi said, “It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was a trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middleclass family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely.”

“Rhea will return to her work early next year. I met her recently. She was withdrawn and quiet. Didn’t speak much. Can’t blame her after what she has gone through. Let the heat and dust settle down. I’m sure Rhea will have a lot to say,” he added.