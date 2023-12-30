Mumbai: 'Ram Rajya Has Been Established, People Need To Follow Sanatan Dharma,' Says Swami Abhishek Brahmachari

Sri Vidya Laksharchan Samaroh event in Girgaon | FPJ

Mumbai: The Shri Vidya Laksharchan Samaroh organized by Yuva Chetna at Nemani Bari in Girgaon sends message of Ramrajya being established in India by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Laksharchan Samaroh was a three-day event which was concluded in the presence of Swami Abhishek Brahmachari, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Justice Sunil Shukre, and Yuva Chetna National Convenor Rohit Kumar Singh, along with other dignitaries, by performing the Aarti of Mata Lalita.

PM Modi's 'Ramrajya' vision for India

Swami Abhishek Brahmachari expressed that Ramrajya has been established in India and commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impactful work for the welfare of the poor. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the Shri Vidya Laksharchan organized by Youth Chetna will empower individuals to contribute positively to society.

“Our Prime Minister Modi concern for the last person in society and predicted a newfound freedom for everyone on January 22. It is a new revolution which will continue the rise in the glory of Mother India,” he said.

Swami Sarveshwarananda attributed the resurgence of our country as a world leader to the grace of Mother Lalita and Lord Ganesha. Justice Sunil Shukre, Chairman of Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission, also expressed confidence that our country will play a prominent role in the future.

DCM Fadnavis felicitated during the event | FPJ

PM Modi commended for his his outstanding global leadership

Rohit Kumar Singh, the National Convener of Youth Chetna said that all credits goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's global leadership and acknowledged Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis for his commendable efforts in integrating the deprived with the mainstream.

Singh stated that the public has consistently rejected advocates of Ghodi and Ghazni culture. He highlighted the global resonance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's voice, emphasizing his support for Lord Ram. Additionally, BJP leader Santosh Pandey honored visiting guests by presenting them with shawls. Radheshyam Mishra, social activist and former congress leader also felicitated Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis by giving garlands.

Meanwhile social activist and former congress leader Radheshyam Mishra also expressed that the sanatan dharm is what has kept everyone alive and it is only way to connect with people. “The Shri Vidya Laksharchan Samaroh is the message for everyone to keep belief in themselves. Moreover PM Modi has been doing good work and he understands what people want which can be seen in the form of Ayodhya Temple which will be inaugurated on January 22,” he said.

