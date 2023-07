Bhopal: Ashutosh Rana To Be Feted For Ramrajya |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Film actor Ashutosh Rana will receive Akhil Bharitya Samman for his book, Ramrajya. He will be honoured at a function organised by Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Akademi on Tuesday. In all, 121 litterateurs will be feted.

The cash prize of national award is Rs 1 lakh while state award carries prize money of Rs 51,000. All India and regional awards for 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 will be presented at Ravindra Bhawan. Culture Minister Usha Thakur will be the chief guest.