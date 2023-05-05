Bhopal: Only feeling of Ramrajya will bring satisfaction, says Chouhan

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the ministers and bureaucrats should work with a sense of service to humanity and solve people’s problems. When everyone draws satisfaction from doing their duties, there will be a feeling Ramrajya, he said. He made the statement at a meeting with the ministers and the officers on Thursday. The second phase of Mukhyamantri Janseva Abhiyan will begin from May 10 and continue till May 25.

The campaign will start from Alirajpur on May 10. He advised the minister to monitor the campaign in the districts under their charge and directed the collectors to make a strategy for the programme. The campaign will have two phases. In the first phase, the officials and the ministers will solve the problems related to 67 services which include highly disputed property transfer cases, distribution of properties, local resident certificates, approval for building houses, driving licences and vehicle registration cases.

In the second phase, the 100% of complaints lodged through CM Helpline will be solved. The work should be done in such a way that all the cases are solved by May 25.