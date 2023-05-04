Weather Update: MP receives 4x more rainfall than normal, Bhopal most rainy; Orange alert in 4 districts

Representational Picture |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 'unseasonal' rain, thunderstorm and hailstorm continues in Madhya Pradesh. The state has received 2.4 inches (63 mm) of rain since March, which is more than four times the normal rainfall of 11.3 mm, according to the reports of Dainik Bhaskar.

According to meteorologists, Western Disturbances have been active 14 times in March-April. At the same time, cyclones and trough lines also passed. Still three western disturbances are active. Hailstorms are also likely in Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni and Mandla on Thursday. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for these districts.

It started raining heavily in Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Chhindwara and Betul on Thursday afternoon. All three places were cloudy since morning. In the afternoon, it started raining with thunder and lightning.

4 inches of rain in Bhopal

Talking about the four big cities of the state, Bhopal is at the forefront. The normal rainfall here is 10.2 mm, while so far 108.4 mm i.e. more than 4 inches of rain has been received. Indore has received 39.1 mm of rain, Gwalior 42.5 mm and Jabalpur 70.6 mm.

It rained in many areas of the state in the last 24 hours. Chhindwara received 7.2 mm of rain, Satna 4.2, Ujjain 3.0, Pachmari 2.6, Indore 0.4, Dhar 1.4, Sagar 0.4, Jabalpur and Mandla 0.2 mm.

4 inches rainfall in Sehore

According to meteorologists, for the first time in 10 years, there has been more rain than normal in March-April and now in May. Among these, maximum rainfall of about 4 inches has been recorded in Sehore. The normal rainfall here is 6.5 mm, while 95.2 mm of rain has been received. It has rained 1364% more. The percentage of rainfall is also high in Ashoknagar, Barwani, Burhanpur, Betul, Anuppur, Balaghat, Mandla and Shahdol.