Mumbai Rains: Newly Constructed Vikhroli East-West Flyover Submerged After Heavy Downpour | VIDEO

Mumbai: The newly built Vikhroli East-West flyover, which was inaugurated in June this year, was found waterlogged on Tuesday morning following intense overnight rainfall in Mumbai.

The flyover, widely praised during its opening for its three-lane, two-way traffic design without a central divider, is now drawing criticism as visuals emerged showing significant water accumulation, despite the natural slope of the structure that should ideally allow for quick drainage.

How can a bridge get waterlogged that especially at the slope?



Any civil engineers on the timeline who want to throw some light here?



This famous Vikhroli flyover, inaugurated in June and immediately hailed as an engineering marvel for having three lanes and two-way traffic without a divider, has now started showing waterlogging as well.



Netizens reacted sharply to the incident, calling into question the quality of infrastructure and planning. One user wrote:

"This famous Vikhroli flyover, inaugurated in June and immediately hailed as an engineering marvel for having three lanes and two-way traffic without a divider, has now started showing waterlogging as well. Flyovers, by design, are supposed to keep water off, but then, we don’t make flyovers, we make engineering marvels."

Another pointed out the irony: "How can a bridge get waterlogged that especially at the slope? Any civil engineers on the timeline who want to throw some light here? Gems of Engineering in Mumbai." The incident has sparked a flurry of online discussions, with many calling for insights from civil engineers to explain how such waterlogging could occur on an elevated structure.

In a video that surfaced online, waterlogging was visible on the newly inaugurated Vikhroli East-West flyover, particularly along the sloped section. Cars were seen nearly submerged, causing severe difficulties for travellers.

Motorists, bikers, and auto-rickshaw drivers faced major challenges while crossing the flooded stretch. Due to continuous rainfall in the city, waterlogging was also reported in several other areas of Mumbai. Heavy water accumulation was visible not only on roads but also on railway tracks, including on the flyover itself.

As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai, this has become yet another example raising concerns about the durability and practicality of newly constructed public infrastructure in the city.