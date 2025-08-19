Mumbai Rains: Kids Seen Swimming Outside Oberoi Mall In Goregaon Amid Heavy Waterlogging | Watch Video | X|@AbsoluteVish

Mumbai: Heavy and continuous rainfall on Tuesday led to severe waterlogging in several parts of the city, including Goregaon. Outside Oberoi Mall, the flooding reached such levels that children were seen swimming on the road, turning the scene into what looked like a street-side waterpark.

A video of the incident, shared by @AbsoluteVish on X (formerly Twitter), quickly gained attention online. In the post, the user humorously remarked on the situation, sarcastically thanking the civic authorities for their “yearly efforts” in creating a “Mumbai Waterpark” experience.

Kids enjoying the swimming 🥽 outside oberoi mall. Massive Mumbai Rains 😨 but let's thank our municipality for the year to year hardwork they do so you can enjoy swimming on the roads and make it a mumbai Waterpark#MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain #Rain pic.twitter.com/skFiSYevMr — Vishvendra (@AbsoluteVish) August 19, 2025

Due to waterlogging, vehicular movement is slow at Oberoi Junction. Our personnels and @mybmc staff are present at the location to ease the traffic & assist Mumbaikars. #MTPMonsoonUpdates#MTPTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/No4Xx7hUQO — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 19, 2025

The video sparked a wave of reactions, some amused by the children's carefree attitude, others raising concerns about urban infrastructure and drainage systems. The moment reflects both the resilience of Mumbai’s spirit and the persistent challenges brought on by the monsoon season.

The post read: "Kids enjoying the swimming outside Oberoi Mall. Massive Mumbai Rains, but let's thank our municipality for the year-to-year hard work they do so you can enjoy swimming on the roads and make it a Mumbai Waterpark." In the video that surfaced, two to three children are seen playing and swimming in the waterlogged street in front of Oberoi Mall in Goregaon on Tuesday.

Thane Youths Swim Through Floodwaters To Rescue Car-Trapped Passengers

Similarly, in Thane, another powerful act of bravery and compassion emerged during the ongoing monsoon. Two young men risked their lives to rescue a driver and a passenger trapped inside a car that had become submerged in floodwaters. The dramatic rescue, captured on camera and widely circulated on X, serves as yet another reminder of the spirit of solidarity that Mumbaikars display in times of crisis.

The video shows a white car stuck under an underpass, dangerously tilted its bonnet fully underwater, while the rear end remained partially above the surface. Inside the vehicle, the two passengers appeared helpless as rising water levels made it nearly impossible for them to escape.