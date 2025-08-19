 Mumbai Rains: Kids Seen Swimming Outside Oberoi Mall In Goregaon Amid Heavy Waterlogging | Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains: Kids Seen Swimming Outside Oberoi Mall In Goregaon Amid Heavy Waterlogging | Watch Video

Mumbai Rains: Kids Seen Swimming Outside Oberoi Mall In Goregaon Amid Heavy Waterlogging | Watch Video

The city is witnessing heavy rainfall in Mumbai. On the other hand, a video has surfaced showing kids swimming outside Oberoi Mall in Goregaon amid severe waterlogging.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rains: Kids Seen Swimming Outside Oberoi Mall In Goregaon Amid Heavy Waterlogging | Watch Video | X|@AbsoluteVish

Mumbai: Heavy and continuous rainfall on Tuesday led to severe waterlogging in several parts of the city, including Goregaon. Outside Oberoi Mall, the flooding reached such levels that children were seen swimming on the road, turning the scene into what looked like a street-side waterpark.

A video of the incident, shared by @AbsoluteVish on X (formerly Twitter), quickly gained attention online. In the post, the user humorously remarked on the situation, sarcastically thanking the civic authorities for their “yearly efforts” in creating a “Mumbai Waterpark” experience.

The video sparked a wave of reactions, some amused by the children's carefree attitude, others raising concerns about urban infrastructure and drainage systems. The moment reflects both the resilience of Mumbai’s spirit and the persistent challenges brought on by the monsoon season.

The post read: "Kids enjoying the swimming outside Oberoi Mall. Massive Mumbai Rains, but let's thank our municipality for the year-to-year hard work they do so you can enjoy swimming on the roads and make it a Mumbai Waterpark." In the video that surfaced, two to three children are seen playing and swimming in the waterlogged street in front of Oberoi Mall in Goregaon on Tuesday.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Police Commissioner Urges Citizens To Stay Indoors As Heavy Showers Wreak Havoc Across...
article-image

Thane Youths Swim Through Floodwaters To Rescue Car-Trapped Passengers 

Similarly, in Thane, another powerful act of bravery and compassion emerged during the ongoing monsoon. Two young men risked their lives to rescue a driver and a passenger trapped inside a car that had become submerged in floodwaters. The dramatic rescue, captured on camera and widely circulated on X, serves as yet another reminder of the spirit of solidarity that Mumbaikars display in times of crisis.

The video shows a white car stuck under an underpass, dangerously tilted its bonnet fully underwater, while the rear end remained partially above the surface. Inside the vehicle, the two passengers appeared helpless as rising water levels made it nearly impossible for them to escape.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged...

Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged...

Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over...

Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over...

Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded

Mumbai Monsoon Fury: Relentless Rains Paralyse Central Railway, Thousands Stranded