Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation Makes Strides in Kalyan-Badlapur Rail Project

Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is making remarkable progress in the development of the Kalyan-Badlapur rail project, aiming to enhance connectivity and transportation infrastructure in the region. The project, with a sanctioned cost of Rs 1,509.87 crore, is on track and targeted to be completed by March 2026.

According to a senior MRVC officer, the alignment of the proposed lines between Kalyan and Badlapur has been finalised, and a detailed estimate has received sanction from the concerned authorities.

Significant advancements in project

The project has also witnessed significant advancements in the approval and commencement of various infrastructure components. General Arrangement Drawings (GADs) for all five Road Over Bridges (ROBs) have been approved by Central Railway, with design approval granted for four ROBs. The work for two ROBs has received sanction from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), and construction is currently underway. Additionally, GADs for 44 out of 50 bridges have been approved, and CRS sanction for work commencement has been received for 25 of them.

Regarding land acquisition, the project is in an advanced stage. A proposal to acquire 13.61 hectares of land, including private and government-owned areas, has been submitted to the Collector/Thane. The joint measurement of all ten affected villages has been completed, and notices for land acquisition have been issued. The process of land rate fixation and the final award for land acquisition, excluding Ulhasnagar, has been finalized. Furthermore, funds totalling Rs 134.64 crores have been paid to the relevant authorities for further disbursal towards acquiring private land. A proposal to acquire forest land has also been forwarded for review, as stated by Sunil Udasi, the chief public relations officer of MRVC.

In terms of construction progress, work has started on two Railway Overbridges (ROBs), and tenders for ROBs and Pipeline Bridges have been finalized. The efforts of Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation in advancing the Kalyan-Badlapur rail project demonstrate a strong commitment to expanding transportation networks and fostering improved connectivity in the region, according to Udasi.

Upon completion, the Kalyan-Badlapur rail project will significantly enhance travel convenience and contribute to the overall development of the area. The project's progress so far is a positive indication that the vision of improved connectivity and infrastructure is well on its way to becoming a reality, Udasi added.