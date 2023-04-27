Virar-Dahanu line: Work to be completed by December 25, says WR

File Image

Quadrupling of Virar-Dahanu line on Western Railway will be completed by December 2025, officials said on Thursday.

Currently the Virar-Dahanu section has only two lines.

The work of laying two additional tracks is being executed by Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) at a cost of ₹3,578 crore.

Asked about the progress of the project, a senior MRVC official said: “16% of the work is completed. We are trying to complete the project by December 2025.”

All the designs approved

Design of all important bridges – including 16 major and 67 minor ones – has already been approved, the officials said.

“Total 29.14 hectare private land is required for the project. The entire compensation amount for land has been transferred to the revenue authority for disbursement and possession of land has been received,” the official said.

Apart from that total 10.26 hectare of government land required for the project has been acquired. Similarly, 3.77 hectares of forest land has also been acquired.

Project requires forest clearance

However, the project requires forest clearance for 26.51 hectare land (3.77 hectare forest land and balance railway land), which is expected soon.

“Since the forest includes mangroves, permission from the Bombay High Court is required. A writ petition for mangroves cutting permission has been filed in the court,” the official said.

The Chairman and Managing Director of MRVC, Subhash Chand Gupta, carried out detailed site inspection of the project recently. He held discussions with contractors and MRVC field engineers and complete the project expeditiously.

He was accompanied by Director (Project), Rajeev Shrivastava, ED (Civil) Vilas Wadekar, GM (Elect) Vinod Mehra, CSTE Dinesh Vashishtha and other field officials.