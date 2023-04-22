MFA League: Century Rayon down Western Railway 3-1

Mumbai, April 22: Century Rayon struck top form midway through the second half and went on to hand Western Railway a 3-1 defeat in an Elite (Corporate) Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2022-2023 and, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday evening.

Stiker Bhuvanesh K. scored all the three goals to secure Century Rayon’s win, while seasoned P.V. Vinoy scored Western Railway’s lone goal.

Meanwhile, Glory Kaira FA enjoyed an easy outing and stormed past Bodyline SC winning by a 3-0 margin in Girls’ Under-14 match of the YPL (Yuva President League). Samaara D’Souza scored two goals while Spruha Mhaske got one to complete Glory Kaira’s win.

Later, Conscient FC and India Rush Soccer Club shared honours as they played out a 1-1 draw in an exciting Boys’ Under-15 match of the YPL league. Rakin Menezes was on target for Conscient FC and India Rush scored the equalizer through Daksh Bhika goal.

Results – Elite (Corporate) Div: Century Rayon 3 (Bhuvanesh K.) beat Western Railway 1 (P.V. Vinoy).

YPL Girls’ U-14: Glory Kaira FA 6 (Urvi Channai 3, Samaara D’Souza 2, Spruha Mhaske) Bodyline SC 0.

YPL Boys’ U-13 Div-II: The Soccer FA 4 (Farukh A. 2, Aahad Alam 2) beat Kenkre FC ‘B’ 0.

YPL Boys’ U-15: Conscient FC 1 (Rakin Menezes) drew with India Rush SC 1 (Daksh Bhika).