Mumbai: MRVC chief Subhash Gupta reviews station improvement works at Ghatkopar

Subhash Chand Gupta, CMD of Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), along with other officials conducted an inspection of Ghatkopar Station on Thursday to oversee the ongoing station improvement works. The comprehensive project, divided into two phases, aims to enhance the station's infrastructure and facilities. The total cost of these upgrades is estimated to be around ₹130 crore.

During the inspection, CMD MRVC reviewed the progress of Phase - I of the construction, which primarily focuses on the development of a 12-meter-wide Foot Over Bridge (FOB) with an elevated booking office on the east side of the station including a deck. This phase is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Furthermore, the officials also discussed the plans for Phase II of the station improvement works, for which tenders will be invited shortly. In this phase, the project aims to construct two new 12-meter-wide FOBs and a deck spanning approximately 140 meters over platform number 1. These additions will replace the existing FOBs at the station, further enhancing passenger convenience and safety.

The overall goal of this extensive two-phase project is to provide a more efficient and comfortable experience for commuters at Ghatkopar Station. With upgraded facilities and improved infrastructure, the station will cater to the growing demands of its passengers. The completion of Phase I by the end of this year marks a significant milestone towards achieving this objective.

"The Ghatkopar Station Improvement Works project highlights MRVC's commitment to enhancing the city's railway infrastructure, aligning with its vision to provide a reliable and sustainable transportation system. These upgrades at Ghatkopar Station will undoubtedly contribute to the overall development and convenience of Mumbai's rail network," said Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer of MRVC.