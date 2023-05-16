Mumbai: BMC yet to solve garbage woes in Ghatkopar East despite repeated complaints, health scare

For the past six months, the surroundings of General Arun Kumar Vaidya Ground in Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar East, has been grappling with a mounting garbage problem while the issue of slum encroachment continues to worsen.

Distressed local residents have repeatedly voiced their concerns through tweets, but unfortunately, BMC authorities have failed to take any concrete action. The area, which comprises approximately 35 buildings, has become a breeding ground for frustration as residents face various issues that urgently require attention and resolution.

Accumulation of waste persists

Consequently, the accumulation of waste persists, and the overall cleanliness of the area continues to deteriorate. "Despite occasional garbage collection, the frequency is not sufficient to keep up with the waste generation in our area. It's disheartening to see our streets filled with garbage again and again," said Dr. Keyur Doshi, a resident.

Residents at risk of serious health issues

Dr. Rushikesh Naik, a physician and resident, said, "The garbage accumulation poses a threat to health, leading to serious health issues such as malaria and fever." He added, "Proper waste management and regular cleaning are necessary in preventing the spread of illnesses and maintaining a healthy environment for the community."

Adding to the distress, a Hyva compactor assigned to manage waste near the garden has been left unattended, resulting in garbage scattered across the footpath. "The compactor's limited capacity is causing a significant problem as it gets filled up quickly, but there is no timely emptying, which leads to the garbage piling up and overflowing onto the footpath. This not only creates an eyesore but also poses environmental hazards for the local community," said Jatin Kothari, a resident.

Garbage resulting in foul smell

The unattended waste is causing an unbearable, foul smell that engulfs the surroundings. Furthermore, the alarming rise in the number of unauthorised slums has not only led to cramped living conditions but also contributed to noise pollution in the area. The slum dwellers carry out their daily activities in the open space, causing inconvenience for both the residents and passers-by.

Cow dung on streets

In several areas of Pant Nagar, it has become a common sight to see cows tied along the roadsides. This has led to the accumulation of cow dung on the streets, creating unhygienic conditions. It has been observed that the cows wander onto the roads, causing potential accidents.

Hawkers causing traffic jams on Tilak Road, Lions Club

Adding to the misery of residents and commuters, Tilak Road and Lions Club Garden in Ramachandra Marg have witnessed a surge in traffic issues and the encroachment of hawkers. The situation has escalated, with chairs being lined up on the roads by the food hawkers and shops, further obstructing the already congested streets. "Pedestrians and motorists are facing immense inconvenience due to the lack of proper management", said a local resident.

Previously, BMC had responded to residents' complaints and successfully removed illegal vendors on RB Mehta Road near Patel Chowk. Residents are now urging BMC to extend the drive to other roads in the vicinity to ensure smooth pedestrian movement and restore order.

When contacted for comment, Sanjay Sonawane, the assistant commissioner of N ward, declined to provide any statement regarding the ongoing issues in Ghatkopar.