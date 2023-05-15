Mumbai: Police intensify action against drugs, hawkers and paan shops

Representational image | FPJ

Acting against narcotics, illegal paan shops and hawkers, the police have registered 307 cases and arrested 318 suspects in the past three weeks. While 1,695 illegal paan shops have been demolished, 8,649 illegal hawkers have been removed from roads and 3,704 illegal hawkers form railway premises. Vis-à-vis narcotic sales, in the past 48 hours, 14 arrests have been made and 5,945gm ganja and 7gm mephedrone has been seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.