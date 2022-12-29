Indore: Pan shop owner held for selling e-cigarettes

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A pan shop owner was arrested for selling banned e-cigarettes in the Vijay Nagar area on Tuesday. Some e-cigarettes and a hookah were seized from him and he is being questioned about his source of e-cigarettes.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that acting on a tip-off, a team raided the Parshwanath pan shop near Bombay Hospital area and arrested the owner, Kevalchand Jain, for selling e-cigarettes. Six e-cigarettes and a hookah were seized. Action would be taken against people, who provided the e-cigarettes to him. Gurjar further said that Jain used to sell e-cigarettes for Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500.

Vijay Nagar police had taken action against a person for selling e-cigarettes in the area four months ago.

