Indore: Pan shop owner held for selling e-cigarettes

Six e-cigarettes and a hookah were seized. Action would be taken against people, who provided the e-cigarettes to him

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 12:59 AM IST
Representative Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A pan shop owner was arrested for selling banned e-cigarettes in the Vijay Nagar area on Tuesday. Some e-cigarettes and a hookah were seized from him and he is being questioned about his source of e-cigarettes.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said that acting on a tip-off, a team raided the Parshwanath pan shop near Bombay Hospital area and arrested the owner, Kevalchand Jain, for selling e-cigarettes. Six e-cigarettes and a hookah were seized. Action would be taken against people, who provided the e-cigarettes to him. Gurjar further said that Jain used to sell e-cigarettes for Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500.

Vijay Nagar police had taken action against a person for selling e-cigarettes in the area four months ago. 

