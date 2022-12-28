Indore: Absconding land fraud accused arrested

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An absconding land fraud accused was arrested by the city crime branch on Tuesday. Three years ago, he along with his accomplices had allegedly developed a colony on land earmarked for a green belt near Sirpur Lake and had sold plots to 28 people and taken over Rs 1 crore from them. Some of his accomplices were arrested by the police earlier.

A crime branch official said they received information that a person named Krishnakant Tiwari, a resident of Belmonte Park in the city, was an accused in a land fraud case and had been absconding for the past three years. Based on the information, the crime branch arrested him from the Belmonte Park area.

Police said Tiwari and six of his accomplices were booked under sections 420, 467, 468, 120-B, and 34 of the IPC in 2019 and since then the police had been searching for them.

Niranjan, Dashrath and Subhash were arrested a few months ago while three of their accomplices named Mahendra, Dinesh and Dheeraj are still on the run. Krishnakant allegedly informed the police that he was employed by the main accused and has nothing to do with the fraud case. The police said that he is being questioned further.