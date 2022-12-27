Indore: Regional Passport Officer Shitanshu Chaurasia meets CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan over PBD meet

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Regional Passport Officer (RPO) of the State, Shitanshu Chaurasia, held talks with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan over arrangements during the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) conference and G20 Summit.

The talks were held at CM Chouhan’s residence in Bhopal. Chaurasia is also a member of the steering committee of the PBD conference, scheduled to be held in the city from January 8 to 10.

He discussed with the Chief Minister the arrangements for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and G20 Summit to be held in the State.

Chaurasia is the first Passport Officer of the State who is from Madhya Pradesh and belongs to the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) cadre. He was earlier a diplomat in the Embassy of India in France, Maldives, and the United Kingdom. He played an important role in the successful implementation of Operation Ganga and Vande Bharat Mission of the Government of India abroad.

On this occasion, Chourasia and CM Chouhan released the 4th edition of the house magazine of RPO Bhopal ‘Kshitij’. CP Manoharan, Remya Chowdhary, Varun Chowdhary and other officers of RPO Bhopal were also present.

