Indore: Four arrested for stealing LPG cylinders in city

Two gas cylinders were stolen from a hotel in the Chhoti Gwaltoli area.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 27, 2022, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the Crime Branch police on Monday arrested four persons who were involved in stealing LPG cylinders from several areas in the city for the last few days.

Police said accused Sachin, Badshah Khan, Ishrafil Shaikh and Iqbal Khan were arrested from an area under the Lasudia Police Station.

Police said that the accused have confessed to their crime and robberies. Police have confiscated 20 cylinders which were stolen by the accused when the same was kept in the parked pick-up vehicle in the area.

Another 15 gas cylinders were recovered from Satyam Gas Godown in Bhamori and Sheetal Nagar in Vijay Nagar area. Two gas cylinders were stolen from a hotel in the Chhoti Gwaltoli area.

The accused Isharfil told police during interrogation that he works in a gas agency as a delivery person and in connivance with the thieves, he committed the crime.

