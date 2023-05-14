Mumbai: Good news for CR commuters! Ghatkopar station set for massive makeover; to get new FOBs, upper deck, and booking office (check pics)

Mumbai: The Ghatkopar station, one of the busiest suburban railway stations in the Central Railway's Mumbai division, is undergoing a massive makeover, with work currently in full swing. The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd (MRVC), the nodal agency responsible for the project, has announced that the project is expected to be completed within two years, with the first phase set to finish by the end of this calendar year, according to officials.

According to an official from the MRVC, the massive upgrade plan for Ghatkopar station will come at a cost of approximately ₹130 crore and will be carried out in two phases. The first phase, which includes the construction of a booking office on the east side and a 12-meter-wide FOB, is expected to be completed by the end of this calendar year.

"The plan involves the construction of a new foot overbridge (FOB) and an upper deck in the east side of the station, which will connect the new FOB to the existing metro FOB. Deck will also a have a booking office," he added.

Furthermore, the second phase of the project will involve the construction of two new 12-meter-wide FOBs and a deck of nearly 140 meters in length over platform number one. The proposed 12-meter-wide FOBs will replace the existing 4-meter-wide FOBs at the station.

Aim to complete entire project in two years: CMD, MRVC

"MRVC aims to complete the entire project within two years, which will bring about a significant transformation in the appearance and functionality of the Ghatkopar station," said Subhash Chand Gupta, the CMD of MRVC.

The first phase of the project is currently in full swing, and according to an official from the MRVC, the girder launching work on three spans of a 12-meter-wide FOB has already been completed. The process of launching the girder on the fourth span has also begun, and it is expected to be completed by mid-June. Additionally, a 15-meter-wide and 60-meter-long upper deck is being constructed on the east side, which is set to be completed by the end of the year. This upper deck will include a booking office for the convenience of commuters. The official added that the girder launching work on the third span of the under-construction 12-meter-wide FOB was successfully completed on Sunday during a planned block.

Details of proposed works in both phases

Commenting on the progress of the project, an MRVC official stated, "Under the first phase, construction work of a 12-meter wide FOB and an upper deck for connecting the new FOB to the existing metro FOB in the east side is underway, which will likely be completed by the end of December 2023. The work of the construction of the booking office on deck in the east side will also be completed by the end of this year."

Meanwhile, the tendering process for the work proposed under the second phase of the project is currently underway and is expected to be completed by June.

"Ghatkopar is one of the most high-density stations along the Central Railway and also caters the Metro rail crowd, turning the platform extremely chaotic during rush hours. Currently, Ghatkopar station witnesses a daily footfall of nearly four lakh," said a MRVC official.