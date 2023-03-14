Ghatkopar deaths: Forensics yet to receive viscera, vomit samples | Sourced Photo

While the Pant Nagar police continue to claim that the cause of Ghatkopar couple’s death would be ascertained after the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Kalina analyses the viscera and vomit samples, the latter has denied receiving them.

Deepak Shah, 44, and Tina Shah, 39, were found dead on the floor of their bathroom after playing Holi with friends. Several speculations have come to the fore regarding the incident, including gas leak from the geyser and bhaang poisoning. However, none of that has been confirmed as the police have been waiting for the forensic report.

Meanwhile, the Free Press Journal contacted the FSL’s toxicology department on Monday. “We are aware about the case but we haven’t received any exhibit from the police,” said an official.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Purushottam Karad (Zone 7) on Monday, however, told this newspaper that the samples have already been sent. “We have sent everything to the laboratory. If they are saying they haven’t received anything, we will recheck,” he said.

Sources, though, said that the samples haven’t been examined owing to the post-mortem report, which has been labelled as ‘reserved’. “Unless there’s a clearer status, the forensics usually stalls the chemical analysis. We are trying to expedite the forensic report,” the official said