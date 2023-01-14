Pune: 4 family members found dead inside their house in 'Burari-like' case, cops suspect mass suicide

Representative Image

Years after the Burari case of mass suicide in Delhi stunned the entire country, seemingly similar case has been reported from Pune, Maharashtra, where four members of a family were found dead inside their own home.

Four family members found dead in rented house

The four family members were reportedly discovered dead inside their home in the wee hours of Friday night, according to the police. According to the authorities, the four dead were found in the rented home where the family had previously lived.

According to ANI reports, the deceased individuals, who also included a couple, their 24-year-old son, and their 17-year-old son, were discovered dead inside their home in Keshav Nagar, Mundhwa, of Pune city.

Prima facie case of suicide, bodies sent for post-mortem: Police

"Prima facie it is a suicide case, the bodies have been sent for the post-mortem," police said. The police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

The Pune Police have already begun an investigation though not much has been revealed about the case yet.

According to early accounts, the authorities have reason to believe that this may be a case of mass suicide. The authorities are looking into possible foul play in the four deaths, but they have not ruled out any theories.

What was the Burari case?

The Burari death case from North Delhi, in which an 11-person family was discovered dead in their home, sounds uncannily similar to this one. In what turned out to be a mass suicide case, ten of the eleven individuals were found hanging from the ceiling of their homes.

According to the Delhi Police, the deaths were the consequence of a ritualistic suicide fueled by shared hallucination and mass psychosis brought on by some terrible incidents that had happened in the family.

The unfortunate incident was shown in a Netflix series 'House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths'.